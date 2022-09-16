Trail of slime leads German customs officials to bags of giant snails By Press Association September 16 2022, 1.34pm Giant African land snail (Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up German customs officials said a trail of slime led them to a stash of almost 100 giant African land snails and other items hidden inside bags at Duesseldorf Airport. Authorities said officials stumbled over one of the snails on a baggage truck and initially thought it was a toy until it started moving. By following the trail left by the 20cm snail, they found a bag with a hole, with another snail already peeping out of it – possibly preparing a dash for freedom. In total, officials found six bags containing 93 giant snails, 62lbs of fish and smoked meat, and a suitcase full of rotting meat. All had been imported from Nigeria and were destined for an African goods store in western Germany. The snails were handed to an animal rescue service in Duesseldorf and the meat was destroyed, customs officials said. “Never in the history of the Duesseldorf customs office has a trail of slime led us to smuggled goods,” said spokesman Michael Walk. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’ Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0