Switch on your favourite playlist to avoid overeating when stressed, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Switch on your favourite playlist to avoid overeating when stressed, experts say

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 3.02pm
Experts say that listening to your favourite music when stressed can help avoid comfort eating (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Experts say that listening to your favourite music when stressed can help avoid comfort eating (Nicholas Ansell/PA)

Instead of reaching for the chocolate when stressed, people should listen to their favourite music to keep comfort eating at bay, an expert has suggested.

Often people turn to food when they are feeling stressed or sad, and this can in turn cause them to overeat.

Researchers analysed how many snacks women ate after listening to certain types of music, in an attempt to see how food and music can help to combat negative emotions.

They found that after women who were made to feel sad by recalling an upsetting event listened to music that released anger or sadness, they ate half the amount of snacks (crisps, chocolate, popcorn, sweets) as sad women who did not listen to music.

The music included songs like Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black, Eminem’s Mockingbird, and Linkin Park’s In The End.

Women who were made to feel stressed with unsolvable anagrams ate about 35% after listening to music that provided solace, like Coldplay’s Fix You or Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down.

Researchers suggest their findings indicate that people could potentially avoid emotional eating by reaching for their favourite playlist before opening the snack drawer.

Dr Helen Coulthard, an expert in eating behaviour at De Montfort University Leicester (DMU), said: “If you’re feeling stressed and you’re worried that might lead to eating lots of unhealthy junk food, get your headphones on and listen to some lovely comforting music.”

She added that the method could also help some people with weight loss.

While how music works to help people eat less is not known, experts suggest it could be linked to the release of happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin.

Annemieke van den Tol, a music psychologist from the University of Lincoln, who co-authored the study, said: “I think the take-home message is if we’re stressed we might have the tendency to do something to make us feel better, and unconsciously we might grab food because it is giving us a positive dopamine, serotonin, boost that makes us feel better.

“But think about alternatives – like music (which) can equally give you a boost and make you feel better when you’re sad or stressed.”

For each study 120 women were asked to name a song they listened to when sad, stressed or in need of distraction, and this was then played back to them when they were eating under the trial conditions.

The findings were presented at the British Science Festival being hosted by De Montfort University in Leicester.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
This Morning denies Holly and Phillip ‘skipped queue’ to Queen’s lying in state
An Oscars statue (Ian West/PA)
Oscars name live TV veterans as 2023 executive producers in change of strategy
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
Experts say that listening to your favourite music when stressed can help avoid comfort eating (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Wildflower lawns and a time-poor gardener
0
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Louis Tomlinson greeting fans as he leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)
Louis Tomlinson describes period around debut album release as ‘weekly struggle’
Richard Osman (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Richard Osman escapes Saturday Kitchen’s food hell in programme nod to Queen
Carole Johnstone, author, The Blackhouse.
BOOKS: Carole Johnstone on her stormy island tale, The Blackhouse
0
Experts say that listening to your favourite music when stressed can help avoid comfort eating (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A big decade, and now the Queen has gone
0
Nature Watch: The wizardry of nature at Inchnadamph

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0