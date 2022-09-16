Thomas Frank thanks Gareth Southgate for enabling him to bring joy to Ivan Toney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thomas Frank thanks Gareth Southgate for enabling him to bring joy to Ivan Toney

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 3.16pm
Thomas Frank was given the chance to break the news to Ivan Toney, pictured, of his England call-up (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thomas Frank was given the chance to break the news to Ivan Toney, pictured, of his England call-up (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thomas Frank hailed Gareth Southgate’s classy touch of allowing the Brentford manager to break the news to Ivan Toney that he had made the England squad.

Clinical striker Toney earned his maiden England call-up on Thursday, with the 26-year-old now eyeing the chance to push for a spot at November’s World Cup.

Toney became Brentford’s first England pick in 83 years, leaving the west Londoners in buoyant mood ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

And the Bees’ Danish manager Frank made a point of thanking Southgate for allowing him to share in Toney’s special moment.

“I’m very, very pleased, but I don’t think I can beat the happiness of Ivan,” said Frank.

“But there’s a nice little touch to the story, I would say, and that’s that Gareth Southgate just showed how great a man he is.

“He texted me earlier in the morning and said ‘Thomas, you can deliver the news to Ivan’.

“It’s not often that we as head coaches or managers can bring the good news.

“It’s a lot of time that we’re having to be hard on them, that maybe they are not playing. It’s so rare to be able to be completely positive.

“I’ve said many times it’s 90 per cent suffering and 10 per cent joy. And that was definitely a very joyful moment to be able to call him and give him the good message.

“It’s not often Ivan is speechless, but he was laughing and just very happy. And I think that’s a wonderful story.

“He’s a very confident guy and the journey has definitely not been straightforward for him. I know he dreamt about being an England international since he was a kid.

“Of course the path to the first call-up took a few detours, so that’s incredible.”

Toney came through Northampton’s set-up before making the move to Newcastle, but after six loan stints in three years he moved on.

The powerful striker shone at Peterborough before stepping up to Brentford, helping the Bees rise to their maiden Premier League stint.

Toney has already fired five goals in the new Premier League campaign, and Frank backed him for a World Cup spot.

“It’s up to Gareth Southgate of course, but if I were putting together a squad I would pick him,” said Frank.

“I haven’t followed Tammy Abraham closely enough in Roma, but I know definitely that Ivan has a lot to offer. His ability in the box and his link-up play is at a very, very high international level.

Crystal Palace v Brentford – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Brentford manager Thomas Frank thinks the sky is the limit for Ivan Toney (Nick Potts/PA)

“And I definitely think Ivan’s potential is very much not at its top yet. The sky’s the limit, I would say.

“I think this is also a much bigger moment for Brentford than people understand, especially if you’ve been here for a long time.

“Just 15 years ago, we were bottom of League Two, we played MK Dons at home and lost 3-0 in front of 4,000 fans.

“Now, 15 years later, we get our first England international in 83 years, and we are playing our second season in the Premier League.

“So it’s a remarkable story, and you can see the joy, and the proud eyes when I speak to people in the club and around fans. It’s very big.”

