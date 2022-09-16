Queen’s funeral guest list includes Victoria and George Cross recipients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen’s funeral guest list includes Victoria and George Cross recipients

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 5.00pm
Members of the VC and GC Association at a meeting with the Queen (Sgt Paul Randall RLC/MoD/PA)
Members of the VC and GC Association at a meeting with the Queen (Sgt Paul Randall RLC/MoD/PA)

Seven Victoria Cross and 10 George Cross medal recipients will be at the Queen’s funeral service on Monday, including one from New Zealand and four from Australia.

Here is a list of them, and their achievements:

– Willie Apiata VC (for New Zealand)

In 2004, Lance Corporal Apiata , who was part of a New Zealand Special Air Service troop on patrol in Afghanistan, saved the life of a colleague by bravely taking him to an area where he could receive medical attention.

This involved carrying him across 70m of broken and rocky ground under heavy enemy fire and return fire.

– Jim Beaton GC CVO

In 1974, while working as Princess Anne’s personal police officer, Inspector Beaton shielded the Princess Royal from a gunman, putting his own life in danger.

The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips were returning by car to Buckingham Palace from an official engagement when they were ambushed by the gunman. Inspector Beaton was repeatedly wounded in the attack.

– CSgt Johnson Beharry VC

Victoria Cross recipient Johnson Beharry with the then Prince of Wales (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Victoria Cross recipient Johnson Beharry with the then Prince of Wales (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

 Colour Sergeant Johnson Beharry VC was awarded Britain’s highest military honour for twice saving colleagues while under fire in Iraq.

With no regard for his personal safety, and while under heavy fire, he personally carried wounded colleagues to safety and manoeuvred vehicles to positions where they were less likely to be under attack.

– Matt Croucher GC

Lance Corporal Croucher showed immense bravery during deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2007 and 2008.

He threw himself on a grenade at one point to save the lives of fellow marines, pinning the grenade under his day sack. As it detonated, the blast effect of the grenade was absorbed by Lance Corporal Croucher and the majority of the fragmentation was contained under his body.

– Cpl Mark Donaldson VC (for Australia)

Trooper Mark Donaldson showed disregard for his personal safety in Afghanistan in 2008 as he sought to protect his colleagues.

During one early stage of the enemy ambush, he deliberately exposed himself to enemy fire in order to draw attention to himself and thus away from wounded soldiers.

– Chris Finney GC

Trooper Finney rescued an injured colleague in 2003 while under attack just north of Basra, Iraq, and sought to rescue another colleague.

Despite his  own wounds and the continuing danger from exploding ammunition, Trooper Finney was also able to reach a vehicle and radio for help.

– Tony Gledhill GC

In 1966, Constable Gledhill and a colleague pursued a car that was speeding on the wrong side of the road through the streets of south London.

At least 15 shots were fired at the police car by the occupants of the vehicle, using a sawn-off shotgun and revolvers. Constable Gledhill was involved in a struggle with one of the armed occupants once the car stopped, and risked his life to ensure the gunman was captured.

– Kevin Haberfield GC

Royal marine Kevin Haberfield received the George Cross for action in Afghanistan in 2005. No further details have been released.

– Warrant Officer Class 1 Kim Hughes GC

Investiture at Buckingham Palace
Staff Sergeant Kim Hughes (Johnny Green/PA)

In 2009, Staff Sergeant Hughes was working in Afghanistan when several comrades were injured or killed by explosive devices.

He set about clearing a path to the injured, providing constant reassurance that help was on its way, and also calmly carried out manual neutralisation of three explosive devices – the single most outstanding act of explosive ordnance disposal ever recorded in Afghanistan.

– Daniel Keighran VC – 6th Battalion

In 2010, while under sustained enemy fire in Afghanistan, Corporal Keighran identified enemy locations and was able to help direct the return fire of both Australian and Afghan machine guns.

Disregarding his own safety, Corporal Keighran deliberately and repeatedly drew enemy fire towards himself so that targets could be identified by machine gunners.

– Cpl Josh Leakey VC

Lance Corporal Leakey was deployed in Afghanistan in 2013 when he led a casualty evacuation.

He also risked his life under enemy fire to get suppressed machine guns into action, enabling troops to regain the initiative against enemy forces.

– Major Pete Norton GC

In 2005, while on deployment near Baghdad, Major Norton ensured the safety of coalition forces after a huge explosion with improvised explosive devices caused the death of four US personnel.

He also personally risked his life to see whether a command wire improvised explosive device was present. An explosion meant he suffered an amputation of his left leg and serious blast and fragmentation injuries to his right leg, arms and lower abdomen. Despite his own injuries, he calmly directed his colleagues to safety.

– Keith Payne VC AM DSC (for Australia)

In May 1969, Warrant Officer Payne and the battalion he was commanding came under attack by a superior strength force of North Vietnamese in Kontum Province. He temporarily held off the assaults by firing his weapon and collecting grenades to throw at the attackers, suffering wounds to the hand and arms.

As indigenous soldiers in his company fell back, he ran across open ground under fire to stop their retreat and organise them into a defensive position before, after darkness had fallen, venturing out by himself to find wounded and other indigenous soldiers, rounding up 40 lost soldiers and assisting an American adviser to return to his battalion’s base.

– Michael Pratt GC

Police constable Pratt was off duty and unarmed when he drove past a bank that was being held up by three masked and armed men in June 1976. He turned his car around, drove on to the pavement and blocked the bank’s entrance before urging a bystander to call police.

As the gunmen threatened him to move the car and then attempted to leave the bank, Constable Pratt, then armed with the handle of a car jack, grabbed one of the robbers and knocked him unconscious. As that man came to and got to his feet, Constable Pratt grabbed him once more before a second gunman shot him at close range, seriously wounding him.

– Ben Roberts-Smith VC MG (for Australia)

As a patrol second-in-command assigned to the Special Operations Task Group on Operation Slipper in Afghanistan, Corporal Roberts-Smith assaulted a fortification with three enemy machine gun positions and superior numbers of heavily armed insurgents.

With members of his patrol pinned down, he deliberately drew fire away from his team, allowing them to fire back, before he stormed two enemy positions and killed both machine gun teams.

Victoria Cross and George Cross Association
The Queen speaks to Dominic Troulan GC at Buckingham Palace (John Stillwell/PA)

– Captain Sam Shephard GC

During a diving exercise in Egypt in August 2013, then Lieutenant Shephard (Royal Marines) had been snorkelling 200m off shore with five others when a fellow diver, who was also his friend, suffered an embolism and sank quickly to a depth of 40m. Lt Shephard attempted a rescue without air or equipment, before his dive instructor arrived and judged it too dark, deep and dangerous to continue.

Lt Shephard disregarded the advice and, with his equipment, dived to a depth of up to 60m with poor visibility in the fading light – far beyond his training. He found his friend on a reef, suffered deep cuts to his legs as he fought to free him and then returned to the surface with the casualty, who did not survive.

– Dominic Troulan GC QGM

In 2013, a group of heavily-armed terrorists entered the Westgate Shopping Mall in Nairobi, Kenya, and started to murder men, women and children.

Dominic Troulan, a security consultant working in Nairobi, was contacted by a friend who asked him to go to the mall to try to locate his wife and daughter.

Mr Troulan managed to find the women and bring them to safety, but then went back at least 12 times to bring other innocent people out of the building.

Armed only with a pistol, he was fired on twice by the terrorists but managed to force them back.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth
The Dean said the service would remember the Queen’s place in history (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0