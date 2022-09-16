Earl and Countess of Wessex meet mourners on walkabout in Windsor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Earl and Countess of Wessex meet mourners on walkabout in Windsor

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 5.20pm Updated: September 16 2022, 6.40pm
The Earl and Countess of Wessex (James Manning/PA)
The Earl and Countess of Wessex (James Manning/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex received a warm welcome as they viewed a sea of flowers and tributes left for the Queen during a walkabout in Windsor.

Edward and Sophie smiled and laughed as they shook hands and accepted bouquets from mourners lined up outside Cambridge Gate on Friday.

The Queen’s youngest son told mourners offering him their condolences: “I think we’ve all lost someone”, after paying tribute to his “beloved mama” in a statement earlier in the afternoon.

The crowds erupted into applause and cheers once the couple had finished their walkabout and walked through the gates of the castle.

Well-wishers who spoke with Sophie said she had acknowledged the “rather stoic” mourners who had endured an hours-long queue to pay their respects to the late monarch at Westminster Hall.

“She said, ‘Have you braved the queue down in London?’ and we said we hadn’t and she said, ‘You have to be rather stoic’,” Whitney Bacon-Evans, 34, said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Earl of Wessex viewing tributes outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire (James Manning/PA)

Ms Bacon-Evans, from Windsor, added: “She had a very good handshake, very strong. I said she looked beautiful and I was so sorry for her loss and she said ‘thank you’.”

Speaking to another group, Edward said: “She was such an amazing presence in our lives for such a long time.”

Sophie, dressed in black, appeared emotional as she read messages left for the Queen outside the castle gates.

She promised one well-wisher “I will lay them for you” as she was given the flowers, which she said were “lovely”.

Among the tributes lining Cambridge Gate were sunflowers, cards and a large model of Paddington Bear holding a red rose.

Hundreds of mourners continue to attend the royal residence daily to pay their respects to the Queen.

More than 50,000 stems have been sold since her death by one flower shop alone, with a local florist describing the period as “Christmas, Valentine’s and Mother’s Day all wrapped into one”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Darling Buds of Windsor florist Natalie Prince, 35, near Windsor Castle (Nina Lloyd/PA)

Natalie Prince, 35, who works at the family-run Darling Buds of Windsor, said the most popular blooms had been royal purple hydrangeas, sunflowers and stocks, thought to be one of the Queen’s favourites.

She said: “I’ve never seen, in 13 years of being a florist, a demand this high.”

Other bouquets featuring prominently outside the castle gates were red roses, which mourners said were to symbolise their love for the late monarch, and various purple flowers, because of the colour’s association with royalty.

[[title]]

[[text]]

