What the papers say – September 17 By Press Association September 17 2022, 2.14am What the papers say – September 17 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The nation’s papers are led by the Queen’s children standing guard at her coffin. The Sun reports King Charles, his siblings and the people of Britain came together in the sombre vigil on Friday night to “say farewell”. On tomorrow's front page: King Charles and the people of Britain come together at vigil by the coffin of the Queenhttps://t.co/xObSIZDCxj pic.twitter.com/780OGavVAP— The Sun (@TheSun) September 16, 2022 The same story features on the front pages of the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror, with the latter carrying the headline: “One Nation.” Saturday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/nZYVMw6EAc— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 16, 2022 Saturday's paper: One Nation#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MfhDj11XvH— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 16, 2022 The wait-time for mourners to pay their respects stretched to 24 hours on Friday, according to The Daily Telegraph. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Devotion to duty'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/TX61v9jI6E— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 16, 2022 The Daily Star says the wait was so long a second queue was formed of people waiting to join the main queue. Saturday's front page: Queues for days – literally! #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/s9Tt00gQb5 pic.twitter.com/3xqwZ9lsKy— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 16, 2022 Meanwhile, The Guardian reports human rights defenders have slammed plans by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia to visit London to pay his respects to the Queen. Guardian front page, Saturday 17 September 2022: Saudi prince's visit 'is a stain on Queen's memory' pic.twitter.com/gkbL5pF7O2— The Guardian (@guardian) September 16, 2022 And the FT Weekend says the pound has hit a 37-year low against the US dollar. Just published: Weekend FT Front Page UK edition of Saturday 17 September pic.twitter.com/uZ3H4M1LLd— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 16, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel Queen’s coffin to be carried to Westminster Abbey on historic gun carriage Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen What will happen today following the death of the Queen? Westminster Abbey: The site of the Queen’s funeral and where she was crowned Final day of Queen’s lying in state with national minute’s silence held later Man charged with attempted murder over knife attack on two police officers More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0