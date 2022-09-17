Brain tumour patient ‘burst into tears’ opening one of the Queen’s last letters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brain tumour patient ‘burst into tears’ opening one of the Queen’s last letters

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 8.02am
Kerri Parker, a brain tumour patient, said she was ‘still in shock’ having received one of the Queen’s final letters before the monarch’s death (Kerri Parker)
Kerri Parker, a brain tumour patient, said she was ‘still in shock’ having received one of the Queen’s final letters before the monarch’s death (Kerri Parker)

A brain tumour patient and beauty queen said she is “still in shock” after receiving one of the last letters from the Queen before her death.

Kerri Parker, 38, has raised more than £16,000 for UK-based medical charity Brain Tumour Research and wrote to the Queen to thank her after attending a Platinum Jubilee Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in July.

Ms Parker, who was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month, said it “broke my heart a little” to receive a response from the monarch dated September 5, just three days before the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

“I just can’t believe it – my name and what I’ve done for Brain Tumour Research was one of the last things that she’d have seen, as far as correspondence goes,” Ms Parker, from Norwich, told the PA News agency.

Kerri Parker
Kerri Parker attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace for the Platinum Jubilee in July (Kerri Parker/PA)

“Someone of that stature, to not (have just) seen my name but seen what I’ve achieved for Brain Tumour Research is just absolutely remarkable.

“It’s such a wonderful tribute and must have been one of her last letters… It’s a little bit of history, something I’ll treasure that broke my heart a little.

“I’m still in shock, it’s crazy.”

Ms Parker was diagnosed with a grade two mixed glioma consisting of oligodendroglioma and astrocytoma in 2012 and was clear for five years having had brain surgery to remove the tumour soon after.

The tumour grew back terminal in 2017 and Ms Parker, who has trained as a Hollywood stunt double and worked as a model, finished nine months of chemotherapy cycles this year.

Kerri Parker letter
Ms Parker said she ‘burst into tears’ upon opening the letter (Kerri Parker)

“I’m stable (now), which is a miracle because my cancer is growing out of control,” she said.

“I shouldn’t be here now – I should have died many, many times.”

Ms Parker raised thousands of pounds for Brain Tumour Research through activities such as the London Marathon and climbing to Mount Everest’s base camp.

She was invited to attend the Jubilee garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate her work for charity, as well as the work of two ex-military friends, Damian Todd, a former Royal Marines commando colour sergeant and Toby Priestley, a former RAF sergeant.

“We met the Queen’s Royal Guard, (it was) an experience of a lifetime,” she said of the party.

“So then I wrote to the Queen just to say ‘Look, I’m in a really dark place with my cancer right now, it’s very hopeless.’

“But I said, ‘You have just made my year – what you have just done for me, without even realising, is the most exceptional thing.’

Kerri Parker
Ms Parker was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month (Kerri Parker/PA)

“‘It’s really picked me up, and I feel now that I can beat this.’”

When the Queen died on September 8, Ms Parker thought she had never received it, until a letter with the royal seal arrived the day after the Queen’s death.

“I literally just burst into tears,” she said.

“They’d recognised two of my military friends in it as well, and they could not believe it, they were just so happy.

“They really deserved special recognition.”

The letter, dated the 5th of September 2022, was from a royal correspondence officer, Tara Mundy, attached with the Queen’s “grateful thanks” for Ms Parker’s “kind message”.

“I send you my grateful thanks for your kind message on the occasion of the Seventieth Anniversary of my Accession to the Throne,” the Queen wrote.

A letter from Ms Mundy said: “The Queen has asked me to thank you for your letter from which Her Majesty was very sorry to learn that you have cancer.”

Kerri Parker
The card that arrived with Ms Parker’s letter (Kerri Parker/PA)

“It was kind of you to let the Queen know of your efforts in raising money and awareness for brain tumour research and share a warm tribute to your friends, Mr Toby Priestly, and Mr Damian Todd.

“It was thoughtful of you to write as you did… I am enclosing a special message of thanks from the Queen”.

The card that arrived includes a picture of the Queen, which Ms Parker said she is going to frame.

“I’m going to frame it along with my invitation for the garden party,” she said.

“Just to remember how spectacular her reign is, and just the end of an era.

“I just loved her, (she was) a little sweet, cute little lady… I watched her grow up with Prince Philip, with the black and white pictures of them.

“It gives (me) comfort in a way that she’s back with her true love.”

