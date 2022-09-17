Pressure on Russian forces increases after Ukrainian advance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pressure on Russian forces increases after Ukrainian advance

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 10.54am
Andrii Iezyk shows the destroyed flat in his house in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (AP)
Andrii Iezyk shows the destroyed flat in his house in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine (AP)

Western defence officials and analysts have said they believe Russian forces are setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine’s north-east after Kyiv’s troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.

Ukrainian forces continue to cross the key Oskil River in the Kharkiv region as they try to press on in a counter-offensive targeting Russian-occupied territory, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

The Institute said satellite imagery it examined suggest that Ukrainian forces have crossed over to the east bank of the Oskil in Kupiansk, placing artillery there.

Body bags
Bags with dead bodies are seen during the exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium (AP)

The river, which flows south from Russia into Ukraine, had been a natural break in the newly emerged front lines since Ukraine launched its push about a week ago.

“Russian forces are likely too weak to prevent further Ukrainian advances along the entire Oskil River if Ukrainian forces choose to resume offensive operations,” the institute said.

It remains unclear whether the Russians would be able to withstand another concerted Ukrainian assault.

The UK Ministry of Defence said the new line is likely between the Oskil River and Svatove, some 90 miles south-east of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Ukrainian tanks
A Ukrainian tank drives past former Russian checkpoint in the recently retaken area of Izium (AP)

The demarcation comes after a Ukrainian counter-offensive punched a hole through the previous front line and recaptured large swathes of land in the north-eastern Kharkiv region, which borders Russia.

Moscow “likely sees maintaining control of this zone as important because it is transited by one of the few main resupply routes Russia still controls from the Belgorod region of Russia,” the British military said, adding that “a stubborn defence of this area” was likely.

Videos circulating online on Saturday indicated that Ukrainian forces are also continuing to retake land in the east.

One video showed a Ukrainian soldier walking past a building, its roof destroyed, then pointing up over his shoulder at a colleague hanging the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag over a mobile phone tower.

The soldier in the video identified the seized village as Dibrova, just north-east of the city of Sloviansk and southeast of the embattled city of Lyman in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

Kharkiv rubble
A man works next to a crater created by an explosion to fix the internet cables after a Russian attack in Kharkiv (AP)

Another online video showed two Ukrainian soldiers in what appeared to be a bell tower. A Ukrainian flag appeared as a soldier said they had taken the village of Shchurove, just north-east of Sloviansk.

The Ukrainian military and the Russians did not immediately acknowledge the change of hands of the two villages.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Russian forces continued to pound cities and villages with missile strikes and shelling.

A Russian missile attack early on Saturday started a fire in Kharkiv’s industrial area, said Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Mr Syniehubov said remnants of the missiles suggest the Russians fired S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city.

The S-300 is designed for striking missiles or aircraft in the sky, not targets on the ground. Analysts said Russia’s use of the missiles for ground attacks suggest they may be running out of some precision munitions as the months-long war continues.

Military checkpoint
A Ukrainian serviceman stands at the checkpoint near the recently retaken area of Izium (AP)

In the southern Zaporizhzhia region, a large part of which is occupied by the Russians, one person was wounded after the Russian forces shelled the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia’s Ukrainian governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Telegram.

Mr Starukh said the Russian troops also shelled two villages in the region, destroying several civilian facilities there.

The central Dnipropetrovsk region also came under fire overnight, according to its governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.

“The enemy attacked six times and launched more than 90 deadly projectiles on peaceful cities and villages,” Mr Reznichenko said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s atomic energy operator, Energoatom, said a convoy of 25 trucks has brought diesel fuel and other critical supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – Europe’s largest – which was shut down a week ago amid fears that fighting in the area could result in a radiation disaster.

The trucks were allowed through Russian checkpoints on Friday to deliver spare parts for repairs of damaged power lines, chemicals for the operation of the plant and additional fuel for backup diesel generators, Energoatom said in a statement.

The six-reactor plant was captured by Russian forces in March but is still operated by Ukrainian engineers.

Its last reactor was switched off on Sunday after repeated power failures due to shelling put crucial safety systems at risk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says
The Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)
Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile
A view of St George’s Chapel (PA)
Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel
The gun carriage which will be used to carry the Queen’s coffin (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Queen’s coffin to be carried to Westminster Abbey on historic gun carriage
The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather
(PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
What will happen today following the death of the Queen? (Chris Jackson/PA)
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)
Westminster Abbey: The site of the Queen’s funeral and where she was crowned
The final day of the lying in state is to take place (James Manning/PA)
Final day of Queen’s lying in state with national minute’s silence held later
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue (PA)
Man charged with attempted murder over knife attack on two police officers

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0