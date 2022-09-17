Thomas Frank talks up title credentials of Mikel Arteta’s ‘remarkable’ Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Frank talks up title credentials of Mikel Arteta’s ‘remarkable’ Arsenal

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 10.54am
Thomas Frank, left, has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta, right (Nick Potts/PA)
Thomas Frank, left, has heaped praise on Mikel Arteta, right (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Frank believes Mikel Arteta has turned Arsenal into genuine Premier League title contenders this season.

Brentford boss Frank insists Arteta’s Arsenal have already overtaken the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League stakes.

The Bees’ Danish manager rates the Gunners as the English top-flight’s second-best outfit behind Manchester City – but still gives the Emirates Stadium side a chance of league glory this term.

Crystal Palace v Brentford – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Brentford boss Thomas Frank, pictured, has applauded the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Brentford opened their maiden Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home win against Arsenal last season, and the Bees host the Gunners in west London again this Sunday.

But Frank admitted he considers this second-season match-up a far tougher prospect, and mainly because of Arsenal’s rapid progress under Arteta.

“In spells they’ve been the best performing team over the first six games,” said Frank.

“I think they’ve been remarkable, especially the intensity.

“I’ve watched a lot of their games, but their first game, the Friday night opening game against Crystal Palace, I was thinking ‘what? This is another level’.

“For the first 20 minutes Crystal Palace didn’t touch the ball, and I thought ‘they can win the Premier League’.

“Now, after City, they are the best performing team in the league.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Arteta left his assistant role at Manchester City to take the Gunners’ managerial helm in December 2019.

Arsenal finished fifth last term amid a turbulent campaign punctuated by off-field change, as the north London side revamped their administrative structure in big support for Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the captaincy before the Gabon striker departed for Barcelona in February.

Arteta’s left-field ideas highlighted in the fly-on-the-wall Amazon series have generated at times quizzical reactions, but the Gunners have conjured five wins and just one loss in their opening six league encounters this term.

And Frank insisted Arteta deserves nothing but praise for a wide-ranging Gunners transformation.

Brentford v Arsenal
Brentford got the better of Arsenal at home last season (Nick Potts/PA)

“Their players are growing, they’ve got the right players in,” said Frank.

“Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff have proved they have done well.

“And the board behind him, they are consistent in the way that they work.

“They are building a team that’s young, very exciting, and that has key players in good positions. So he’s done a top job.

“He’s completed a transition from the former manager, he’s created his own culture, and he’s got rid of some players and brought in his own.

“I look at a team, are they good or bad, are they structured, are they playing with the intensity and personality – and I 100 per cent see that.

“I can see Arteta in that team, from my view of him as a person, I see him in the team.

“And that’s how I judge him, instead of a few clips from an Amazon episode, and I think that’s the biggest praise from a coach to another coach, when you look and say ‘you know what? They look good’.

“There’s a thousand ways to communicate, and that’s an art.

“And that’s an art that I constantly try to study, and to try to be improving. But in general I think he’s done very well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says his team are not free-flowing (PA)
Chris Wilder finds a positive but admits ‘it’s a bit tough at the moment’
Michael Smith, pictured, had finished runner-up to Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Smith beats Peter Wright at World Series of Darts Finals
Mikel Arteta captained Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
‘Important we respect their culture’ – Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0