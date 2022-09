King thanks emergency service staff for work ahead of funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King has thanked emergency service staff for their work during the mourning period and ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Charles met London’s Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and was briefed by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors and Commander Karen Findlay, who are leading police operations around London ahead of and during the funeral of the Queen.

The Prince of Wales also visited the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room, while Home Secretary Suella Braverman and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were present.

During the visit on Saturday in Lambeth, south London, he also met police staff, who he thanked for their planning and delivery of policing in the days leading up to his mother’s funeral, as well as workers at London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the Army.

The funeral is expected to be “the largest international event that the UK has hosted in decades, possibly ever”, according to sources.