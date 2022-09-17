In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 1.54pm Updated: September 17 2022, 2.18pm
Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest festival in Munich, Germany (AP)
Young people reach out for free beer in one of the beer tents on the opening day of the 187th Oktoberfest festival in Munich, Germany (AP)

With a cry of “It’s tapped!” Munich’s Oktoberfest was declared open after a two-year break.

For the first time in two years, revellers have returned to the world-famous beer festival in the Bavarian capital.

Hundreds of people have arrived to sup and feast as the state governor Markus Soeder said: “We have two or three difficult years behind us, no-one knows exactly what this winter will be like, and we need joie de vivre and strength.”

Germany Oktoberfest Opening
(AP)
Oktoberfest
People run into the festival ground, with many in traditional dress (AP)
Germany Oktoberfest Opening
(AP)
Germany Oktoberfest Opening
It is the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich (AP)
Germany Oktoberfest Opening
(AP)
Germany Oktoberfest Inflation
An angel figure with bow and arrow points the way to the toilets at the Oktoberfest grounds in Munich (dpa/AP)
Germany Oktoberfest Opening
(AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Queen visits the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to meet victims of the terror attack in the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Queen showed ‘power to lift everybody’ in wake of arena attack, NHS chief says
The Queen Consort (Chris Jackson/PA)
Camilla’s tribute to the Queen: I will always remember her smile
A view of St George’s Chapel (PA)
Final service before the Queen’s private burial to be at St George’s Chapel
The gun carriage which will be used to carry the Queen’s coffin (Ben Mitchell/PA)
Queen’s coffin to be carried to Westminster Abbey on historic gun carriage
The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather
(PA)
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen
What will happen today following the death of the Queen? (Chris Jackson/PA)
What will happen today following the death of the Queen?
The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)
Westminster Abbey: The site of the Queen’s funeral and where she was crowned
The final day of the lying in state is to take place (James Manning/PA)
Final day of Queen’s lying in state with national minute’s silence held later
Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue (PA)
Man charged with attempted murder over knife attack on two police officers

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0