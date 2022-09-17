Mourners squeal, cheer and break down in tears on meeting Charles and William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourners squeal, cheer and break down in tears on meeting Charles and William

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 3.48pm Updated: September 17 2022, 5.22pm
The Prince of Wales meets members of the public (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Prince of Wales meets members of the public (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mourners squealed, cheered and broke down in tears after meeting the King and the Prince of Wales at close quarters during their surprise appearance at the public queue in central London.

Hundreds of people who had been waiting for more than 10 hours to see the Queen lying in state were warmly greeted by Charles and William beneath sunny skies on Lambeth Palace Road.

The royals arrived unexpectedly at around 12.30pm, sending shockwaves through a tired and bedraggled crowd waiting to pay their respects to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Mourners reach to shake the hand of King Charles (Aaron Chown/PA)

As they emerged, people surged towards the metal barriers, keen to share a few words with the King and the heir to the throne.

Catherine Padbury, 28, broke down in tears, and the Prince of Wales paused to shake her hand and check on her welfare.

Miss Padbury, who was with her parents Laraine, 59, and David, 64, all from Colchester, Essex, told the PA news agency: “I just got completely overwhelmed that they came out to speak to us because they’re mourning themselves, and to come out and spend the time talking to us just means so much.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Catherine Padbury (Laura Parnaby/PA)

“I think he (William) saw that I was crying, paused and asked how the night was, checked that I was OK and asked who I was with.”

Fighting back tears, she added: “I hope that it’s some comfort to them as well, when they see how much everyone loved Her Majesty.”

Emma Parrish, 28, who was with her friend Bex Mould, 34, said it was a moment they would remember “forever” and said Charles made a quip about holding them up in the queue.

Emma Parrish and Bex Mould
Emma Parrish and Bex Mould (Laura Parnaby/PA)

Ms Parrish, an e-learning content creator from Frome in Somerset, told PA: “We were literally at the barriers.

“He (Charles) was taking his time and actually apologised for holding us up, which was really sweet – really cute and funny.

“It was just a wonderful moment. We’ll remember it forever.”

She praised the royals for “actually taking the time to look right into our eyes and have an actual moment with each person”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Prince of Wales meets members of the public in the queue (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Mould, a teacher from Warminster in Wiltshire, added: “We’re yet to pay our respects to Queen Elizabeth II, so to have been in the presence of a past monarch, a present monarch, and then a future monarch, is quite something to behold.

“On a day like this when the sun is shining, I feel dumbfounded.”

She added: “I said to Prince Charles that his mother would be proud of him, because I’ve been watching him ever since last Thursday and I just think he’s doing miraculously whilst dealing with grief.

“He said back, ‘We were lucky to have her for 70 years’.”

Karen Redford, 55, a former combat medic and police officer who was wearing several medals for her service, said meeting the royals was “very emotional”.

Karen Redford
Karen Redford (Laura Parnaby/PA)

Ms Redford told PA: “The monarchy is of major importance to me, and always has been.

“I’ve never been this close to either of them before.

“To see Prince William that close has just blown my mind. I’m a little bit shocked.”

Carol-Anne Watson, 67, a retired nurse from Peterborough, said she expressed condolences to William, and described meeting him as “overwhelming”.

“No matter how long we’ve queued, it just gives us an amazing end to the day – and it’s not over yet,” she said.

