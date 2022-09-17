One of two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square discharged from hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

One of two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square discharged from hospital

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 4.08pm Updated: September 17 2022, 4.56pm
Police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (PA)
Police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (PA)

One of the two officers stabbed in central London on Friday has been discharged from hospital, the Metropolitan Police said as detectives renewed their appeal for witnesses.

Scotland Yard said a young female officer who suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being knifed in the arm by a “frenzied individual” in Leicester Square has been discharged.

Meanwhile, a male officer who was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest remains under medical supervision, the Met said.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker on Friday, and he remains in custody.

A knife was recovered at the scene, and the Met do not believe the incident was terror related.

The officers – both attached to the Met’s Central West Command Unit responsible for policing Westminster – were carrying out routine duties and were not part of the wider policing operation in place following the death of the Queen.

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, from the Central West Command Unit, said: “Every day, police officers go out on the streets to keep the communities of London safe.

“In doing so they often have to put themselves in the way of danger, putting their own welfare at risk in order to protect others.

“The actions of these two officers, and their colleagues, exemplifies the key value of courage that runs through the core of the Metropolitan Police and they will be offered all the support they need as they begin their recovery from this terrifying incident.”

His team appealed to anyone who was in the area and saw the incident, or who may have captured events on a camera or mobile phone, to contact the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

“Witnesses can also speak to police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 1080/16SEP. Information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111,” the force said.

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley previously said a “violent struggle” involving a “frenzied individual” ensued in the West End at around 6am.

He said the female officer challenged a man she believed was carrying a knife, and he stabbed her in the arm before attempting to flee.

The male officer caught the offender, who stabbed him three times in the neck and once in the chest.

Sir Mark said a taser was deployed, and the offender was arrested while the officers were rushed to hospital.

A police cordon at the scene which covered the northern section of Leicester Square on Friday morning was scaled back in the afternoon.

Forensic officers were seen working outside a Shake Shack restaurant on Coventry Street, as well as round the corner at the junction of Rupert Street and Shaftesbury Avenue.

