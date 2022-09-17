Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen’s funeral will be ‘wonderful’ mixture of great ceremony and profound words

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 5.02pm Updated: September 17 2022, 5.16pm
The Dean said the service would remember the Queen’s place in history (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Dean said the service would remember the Queen’s place in history (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Queen’s state funeral will remember the late monarch’s place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey – the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.

“It’s on a scale that even Westminster Abbey doesn’t often do,” he said, adding it would be a “wonderful mixture of great ceremony and some very profound but very ordinary words”.

The Dean of Westminster The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle during an interview in The Jerusalem Chamber at Westminster Abbey
The Dean of Westminster during an interview in The Jerusalem Chamber at Westminster Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hundreds of people have been involved in the preparations inside the gothic church, working through the night as they put in 19 and 20-hour shifts to stage the historic ceremony.

Some 2,000 people will flock to the abbey, with presidents, prime ministers, kings and queens among 500 dignitaries travelling across the world to be there, as millions watch the events unfold on television.

The Dean said: “The business about it being a state funeral is really important. It’s meant to be visual. It’s meant to be grand.

“We’re supposed to be reminding ourselves of this extraordinary woman who so often took us down through the register, gave us herself, her character.”

He added: “Part of this is about remembering her significance, her place in history, her place in the nation and Commonwealth.

“But it’s a funeral. It’s for a grieving family. That’s really important, personal sorrow at the heart of this.”

He summed up the Queen’s funeral as a service of “grief, thanksgiving and hope”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Westminster Abbey (PA)

With the long-held London Bridge plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death having finally come into play, the Dean admitted there had been “some challenging moments” and changes required.

“As you work it through, there come moments where you have to recognise no, that doesn’t work in the way we thought it would,” he said.

“There have been some challenging moments where we’ve had to adapt.

“There are some people who are working 19-hour days, 20-hour days at the moment, and one of the striking things is just how good they have been, when they’re very tired and been positive and making adaptions happen.”

The Dean revealed how the flowers destined to decorate the abbey were sent away after failing to get through the strict security checks.

“There was a wonderful moment when I had flower arrangers waiting in the abbey, and no flowers, because, quite properly, the police didn’t recognise what the van was and the flowers were sent back,” he said.

It was, he said, a “huge privilege” to be leading the service.

“There’s a sense of responsibility that goes with it and just now and again, there’s a sort of sense of panic, but this place is good at what we do so we’ll be fine,” the Dean said.

The coffin of the Queen
The coffin of the Queen (Chip Somodevilla/PA)

The Queen maintained a close connection with the abbey, which is a Royal Peculiar and subject only to the sovereign and not any archbishop or bishop.

The Dean said: “For an awful lot of my colleagues, this is really quite personal… We welcomed Her Late Majesty a number of times.

“So a lot of my colleagues know her, respect her, admire her, miss her now. So there’s something about doing something for her.”

He spoke of the Queen’s deep connection with the abbey, telling how it was where she made the “promises that defined her life” being both married and crowned in the ancient surroundings.

The Dean said: “I was really moved by the fact that she would talk about how important the abbey was to her.

“This is the place where she made promises that defined her life.

“This is the place where she married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947, this is the place of her coronation.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen at her coronation (PA)

The Queen’s is the first funeral of a reigning king or queen to be held in Westminster Abbey since George II’s in 1760.

The Dean was speaking in the abbey’s historic wooden panelled Jerusalem Chamber, where Henry IV died in 1413 and Henry V became king.

The Queen saw her daughter, the Princess Royal, marry Captain Mark Phillips in the church in 1973, and her second son, the Duke of York, wed Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

In 2011, her grandson, William, now the Prince of Wales, exchanged vows with Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales, as millions watched across the globe.

The church was also a reminder of the loss of her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and former daughter-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Queen Mother’s funeral was held at the abbey in 2002, five years after Diana’s.

The Dean of Westminster The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will be lead the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey
The Dean said the service would remember the Queen’s place in history (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The gothic church – whose official title is the Collegiate Church of St Peter, Westminster – has been the coronation church since 1066.

The Queen’s was the 38th.

It is also the final resting place of 17 monarchs, including Charles II and Elizabeth I.

Steeped in more than 1,000 years of history, Benedictine monks first went to the site in the middle of the 10th century.

The present church, started by Henry III in 1245, is one of the most important gothic buildings in the country, with the medieval shrine of Anglo-Saxon saint Edward the Confessor still at its heart.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’
Alexander Isak equalised from the penalty spot (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Alexander Isak rescues point but Newcastle frustrated again by Bournemouth
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips has suffered a recurrence of a shoulder injury (Nick Potts/PA).
Man City’s Kalvin Phillips to withdraw from England squad with shoulder problem
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds announces separation from wife
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, right, celebrates scoring (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jack Grealish thanks boss for backing after answering critics in win at Wolves
Police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London (PA)
One of two police officers stabbed in Leicester Square discharged from hospital

More from The Courier

James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle…
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
A second stunning striker from Cameron Harper won the game for Inverness.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues downed by…
0