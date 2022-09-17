Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.00pm
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Riot police clashed on Saturday with protesters in Belgrade, where an international Pride march started despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban.

Tensions were high in the Serbian capital as protesters hurled stun grenades, stones and flares at a police cordon, which repelled the attack with batons and riot shields.

Hundreds of Pride march supporters, meanwhile, gathered a few miles away in the pouring rain, dancing and singing as their march was held on a shortened route.

“We need justice and freedom,” said Goran Miletic, one of the Pride event organisers.

Serbia Pride March
Riot police protect the marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Serbian police this week banned the parade, over the risk of clashes with far-right activists.

But organisers on Saturday said they received guarantees from Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabic, who is gay, that the event could go ahead.

“Following weeks of intense international pressure, the Serbian prime minister Ana Brnabic has announced that the EuroPride March  can go ahead,” the European Pride Organisers Association said.

“The prime minister said she can guarantee that the streets of Belgrade will be safe this afternoon,” the statement said.

Ms Brnabic said she was proud that during “this entire week, with more then 130 (LGBTQ) events, there wasn’t a one single incident. And that really is the right image of Belgrade and Serbia”.

Serbia Pride
Bikers wave a Russian flag during a protest against the march (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

Several incidents were reported earlier Saturday, with anti-gay activists hurling bottles at police and trying to break through the police cordons. Police said 31 people were detained.

The European Pride Organisers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and strongly influenced by the Orthodox Church.

Interior minister Aleksandar Vulin warned Saturday that his agency “will not tolerate any violence on the streets of Belgrade and that it will strictly implement the law”.

EU and other western officials, as well as rights groups, had urged populist Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic to allow the Pride march.

But Mr Vucic had said that police could not cope with possible riots by far right groups amid the energy crisis.

Those groups, some of them considered close to Mr Vucic’s nationalist government, were also banned from gathering on Saturday, but they said they would ignore the ruling.

Several legal appeals by march organisers against the ban have been rejected by Serbian authorities.

