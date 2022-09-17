Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 10.02pm Updated: September 17 2022, 10.16pm
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)

Thousands of mourners are expected to watch the Queen’s funeral on large screens in public parks and venues across the UK.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said the historic occasion will be shown in various locations – from London’s Hyde Park to Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland.

Around 125 cinemas across the UK will also be screening the event – along with Sky News, ITV and the BBC for people watching from home.

Two thousand guests are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral in person at Westminster Abbey, which starts at 11am.

The Queen’s coffin will be moved from the Palace of Westminster 15 minutes before, and the event will be followed by a national two-minute silence at 11.55am.

(PA Graphics)

A public procession will begin at 12.15pm as the Queen’s coffin makes the 1.5-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.

The coffin will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor in Berkshire, where the Queen will be laid to rest.

Local screenings will be held at locations including:

–  Hyde Park, London.

–  Cathedral Square, Sheffield, West Yorkshire.

–  Centenary Square, Birmingham, Midlands.

–  Bitts Park, Carlisle, Cumbria.

–  Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

–  Coleraine Town Hall, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

– Bedford Corn Exchange, Bedfordshire.

–  Centenary Square, Birmingham, West Midlands.

–  Bradford Cathedral, West Yorkshire.

–  University Square, Coventry, West Midlands.

–  Northernhay Gardens, Exeter, Devon.

– Sandy Park conference centre, Exeter, Devon.

–  Exeter City Football Club, Devon.

–  Millennium Square, Leeds, West Yorkshire.

–  Manchester Cathedral, Lancashire.

–  Old Eldon Square, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear.

