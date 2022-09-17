Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 10.16pm
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)

Robert Lewandowski’s double helped lift Barcelona into top spot in LaLiga as they cruised to a 3-0 home win against 10-man Elche.

Lewandowski scored in either half and has now registered 11 goals in eight appearances in all competitions since joining Barca from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Memphis Depay also scored his first goal for the Catalans following his arrival from Lyon in July.

Depay’s strike was sandwiched by Lewandowski’s brace, with Elche failing to trouble Xavi’s side after skipper Gonzalo Verdu’s early dismissal for hauling down the Poland striker.

Barca sit one point above Real Madrid, who play at city rivals Atletico on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao held on to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2 at home and climb up to third place in the table.

After Oscar Trejo had given the visitors an early lead, Inaki Williams, Ohian Sancet and Nico Williams put Athletic in control and they held on despite Radamel Falcao’s late effort.

Samu Castillejo, Marcos Andre and Andre Almeida were on target for Valencia in a 3-0 win against Celta Vigo, which  lifted them to within a point of the top six.

Mallorca bounced back from last week’s 4-1 defeat at Real by defeating Almeria 1-0 at home, thanks to Pablo Maffeo’s first-half header.

Bayern Munich slipped to their first defeat of the season in the Bundesliga, losing 1-0 at Augsburg, and could slide out of the top four by the end of the weekend.

Mergim Berisha’s solitary strike halted a run of three straight home defeats for Augsburg as they recorded their first home win of the season and extended Bayern’s winless league run to four matches.

Borussia Dortmund climbed top the table with a 1-0 home victory against derby rivals Schalke, with teenage substitute Youssoufa Moukoko heading a late winner.

Borussia Monchengladbach climbed into the top six after beating RB Leipzig 3-0 at home. Germany midfielder Jonas Hofmann fired a first-half double and Ramy Bensebaini completed the scoring.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit a point behind in seventh following their 3-1 win at Stuttgart, where Sebastian Rode, Daichi Kamada and Kristijan Jakic were on target for the visitors. Tiago Tomas replied for the hosts.

Milos Veljkovic’s late equaliser salvaged Werder Bremen a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen, who had led through Kerem Demirbay, and the point was enough to lift the home side out of the bottom three.

In Serie A, Agustin Alvarez’s stoppage-time header clinched Sassuolo their first away win of the season, 1-0 at Torino, who have lost three of their last four matches.

Empoli registered their first league win of the season as Filippo Bandinelli scored the game’s only goal at Bologna and winless Sampdoria remain in the bottom three after losing 2-1 at Spezia.

In Ligue 1, Lille moved up to sixth after beating Toulouse 2-1 at home and Strasbourg’s winless run was extended to eight matches as they went down by the same scoreline at Montpellier.

