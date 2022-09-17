Westminster Abbey: The site of the Queen’s funeral and where she was crowned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Westminster Abbey: The site of the Queen’s funeral and where she was crowned

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 12.02am
The Queen’s funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen’s funeral is to take place at Westminster Abbey – the site where she was both married and crowned.

It will be the first time in more than 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral has taken place in the Abbey, the last being George II’s in 1760.

The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to the Abbey for the service at 11am on Monday.

Two thousand guests are expected to attend the funeral, which will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster, with the sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Queen Elizabeth II death
It was the site of her wedding (PA)

Lessons will be read by the Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, while the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator will say prayers.

The Last Post will sound at the end of the service, followed by two minutes of silence.

The late Queen’s most defining milestones took place at the Abbey, both in terms of her personal happiness and her public duty.

Princess Elizabeth was 21 when, on Thursday November 20 1947, she married her prince in the surrounds of the central London church.

It was a morale booster in tough post-war years and millions of people listened on the radio.

Just five years after she married, the princess became Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her father, George VI.

Some 16 months later, on June 2 1953, she was crowned at the Abbey – the scene of coronations for some 900 years.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The late monarch’s coronation took place at the Abbey (PA)

During the service, the Queen took the oath and was anointed, with the St Edward’s Crown placed on her head.

An estimated 27 million people in Britain watched the ceremony on TV after the Queen agreed it could be televised.

The Abbey was also the site of romantic royal celebrations for the Queen.

Her daughter, Princess Anne married Captain Mark Phillips in the church in 1973, while her second son, the Duke of York, wed Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

In 2011, her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge – now the Prince of Wales, exchanged vows with Kate Middleton as millions watched across the globe.

The Queen has also attended thanksgivings or commemorative events such as a service to mark the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme in 2016 at the Abbey.

The church was also a reminder of the loss of her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and former daughter-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Queen Mother’s funeral was held at the Abbey in 2002, five years after Diana’s.

The gothic church – whose official title is the Collegiate Church of St Peter, Westminster – has been the coronation church since 1066.

The Queen’s ceremony was the 38th at the venue.

It is also the final resting place of 17 monarchs, including Charles II and Elizabeth I.

Steeped in more than 1,000 years of history, Benedictine monks first went to the site in the middle of the 10th century.

The present church, started by Henry III in 1245, is one of the most important gothic buildings in the country, with the medieval shrine of Anglo-Saxon saint Edward the Confessor still at its heart.

Elizabeth II maintained a close connection with the Abbey, which is a Royal Peculiar and subject only to the sovereign and not any archbishop or bishop.

