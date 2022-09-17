What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 12.03am
Thousands of people continue to queue to pay their respects to the Queen as the final full day of her lying in state begins and heads of state continue to arrive in London ahead of Monday’s funeral.

Here is a breakdown of what will happen in the coming days.

– Sunday September 18:

Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral.

Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin are expected to join the list of heads of state who have signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

The King will hold an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace.

The King and Queen Consort will host heads of state and official overseas guests at the palace, in what the King’s spokesman described as an “official state event”.

The Kelpies in Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A service of reflection for the Queen at the Kelpies sculptures near Falkirk, Scotland, will see 96 lanterns, one for each year of Her Majesty’s life, being lowered into the pool of reflection at the foot of the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, before wreaths are placed into the water.

A pre-recorded tribute to the late monarch by the Queen Consort will be broadcast on the BBC shortly before 8pm.

Members of the public will be invited to observe a one-minute silence at 8pm to remember the Queen.

– Monday September 19:

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Chris Jackson/PA)

The lying in state period will end at 6.30am.

There will be a national bank holiday to allow as many people as possible to watch the Queen’s funeral.

The coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral at 11am.

Senior members of the family are expected to follow behind, just as they did for the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh.

The military will line the streets and also join the procession. Heads of state, prime ministers and presidents, members of European royal families and key figures from public life will be invited to gather in the abbey, which can hold a congregation of 2,000.

The service will be televised and a national two minutes’ silence will follow the Last Post being sounded at 11.55am.

Reveille, the national anthem and a lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, will bring the state funeral service to an end at approximately noon.

The funeral will be broadcast live at around 125 cinemas and several cathedrals throughout the UK, and on a big screen in Holyrood Park in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh.

After the service, at 12:15pm, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and then travel to Windsor.

The hearse will then travel in procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle via the Long Walk, after which a televised committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel.

Later in the evening, there will be a private interment service with senior members of the royal family.

The Queen’s final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

Philip’s coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.

