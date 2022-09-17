Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rain unlikely to fall during Queen’s funeral as large crowds gather

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 12.03am
The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rain is unlikely to fall during the Queen’s funeral with large crowds set to gather in London and Windsor.

The late monarch’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the service at Westminster Abbey.

Forecasters say temperatures will drop as low as 10C overnight into Sunday, as mourners continue queuing for the lying in state, before a warm and sunny day.

Temperatures had dropped as low as 4C for those waiting in line overnight on Friday and early on Saturday morning.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Rachel Ayers, of the Met Office, said: “Sunday is a cloudier picture across the UK than Saturday, though southern areas will see some bright or sunny spells to start.

“Scattered showers will affect the Midlands northwards at times throughout the day, particularly across northern Scotland and Norfolk where showers are feeding in from the North Sea.

“Staying cool in the east but temperatures near average elsewhere and locally feeling warm in any sunny spells in the far south.

“Top temperatures will be around 19C.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public in the queue near Tower Bridge in London (James Manning/PA)

During the one-minute national silence at 8pm on Sunday, the night before the state funeral, most of the country will avoid rain, with temperatures around 16C in the capital and Windsor.

Those in the queue for Westminster Hall will see a warmer night going into Monday, with lows of 13C, staying dry.

At 11am at Westminster Abbey, when the funeral takes place, the weather will be cloudy, with temperatures likely to hit 16C.

Conditions will stay the same when the Queen’s coffin makes the 1.5-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch for the public procession at 12.15pm.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Some sunshine will break through the clouds in Windsor in Berkshire later in the day, with temperatures hitting 17C as the Queen is laid to rest.

Ms Ayers went on: “There may be some isolated mist and fog patches at first, most likely in the west.

“It will be cloudy in the far northwest with patchy rain at times, otherwise it will be another mainly dry day with sunny spells; though some cloud will bubble up later with a few isolated light showers in places.

“Light winds in general though it will be a breezy day in the far northwest.

“Chilly start, though by day temperatures will be near normal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A man at a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico
Police signage (joe Giddens/PA)
Two more arrests made following death of teenager
Members of the public queue between Westminster Bridge towards Lambeth Bridge in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Gareth Fuller/PA)
259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday
The Duke of York paid tribute to his mother, the Queen (Hannah McKay/PA)
Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen
Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish scored his first goal of the season at Wolves. (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee
The Queen and the Duke of York (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence
Professor Martin Marshall said doctors were finding it hard to provide safe and effective care (PA)
GPs in ‘really tough’ situation as patient numbers rise, says RCGP chairman
The Queen’s horse Educator appeared on Sunday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)
Queen’s horses appear on racecourse for first time since her death
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern was speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
New Zealand PM envisages country becoming republic ‘over course of lifetime’

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
Louis Hall and his Arab Sasha.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0