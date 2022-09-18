What the papers say – September 18 By Press Association September 18 2022, 2.42am What the papers say – September 18 (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An emotional evening vigil from the Queen’s eight grandchildren leads the nation’s Sunday papers. The Sunday Telegraph reports the public tribute was the first vigil of its kind in British history. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Together for Granny'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/SEanKfkAvy— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 17, 2022 The Sun on Sunday and Sunday People lead with the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex displaying a “united front” for the 15-minute vigil. On tomorrow's front page: Princes William and Harry stand together to show a united front for a historic vigil at the Queen’s coffinhttps://t.co/xHMd8uPv0e pic.twitter.com/PoFy61dOJi— The Sun (@TheSun) September 17, 2022 Sunday's front page – Vigil of love #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/BL1w0z7VEg pic.twitter.com/D6Rfr9fj6A— The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) September 17, 2022 Meanwhile, the Sunday Express lends its voice to a campaign pushing for a dedicated day in the national calendar to celebrate the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Sunday's front page: Surrounded by love… Grandchildren's moving vigil to her majesty#tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/GzJQDB4adi pic.twitter.com/y9sKbqW88L— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 17, 2022 Elsewhere, The Observer leads with Prime Minister Liz Truss facing a “political and economic baptism of fire” as the period of national mourning nears its end. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/fcbyOX4gli— The Observer (@ObserverUK) September 17, 2022 And a Hollywood producer has said secret agents attempted to add details on aliens and UFOs to a sci-fi series, according to the Daily Star Sunday. Tomorrow's front page: 'The truth will soon be out there' https://t.co/9ZHQRD3PkY#Tommorrowsfrontpage pic.twitter.com/htO902zxEl— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 17, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico Two more arrests made following death of teenager 259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence GPs in ‘really tough’ situation as patient numbers rise, says RCGP chairman Queen’s horses appear on racecourse for first time since her death New Zealand PM envisages country becoming republic ‘over course of lifetime’ More from The Courier Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk 0 3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement… 0 IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback 0