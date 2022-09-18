Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at invites to Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Northern Ireland honours recipients speak of pride at invites to Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 2.46am
Brenda Herron (David Young/PA)
Brenda Herron (David Young/PA)

Two Northern Ireland recipients of the Queen’s final Birthday Honours have spoken of their pride at being asked to attend the late monarch’s funeral.

Brenda Herron, who has spent more than 40 years as a Girlguiding leader, and senior Orangeman and Presbyterian minister Rev Mervyn Gibson were both made MBEs in June.

They will join dignitaries from around the world inside Westminster Abbey on Monday as they pay respects to the Queen at the state funeral.

Around 200 people from this year’s Birthday Honours list have been invited to attend.

Mervyn Gibson by a display dedicated to the Queen in the headquarters of the Orange Order in Belfast (David Young/PA)

Mrs Herron, from Hillsborough, Co Down, was honoured for her long involvement with the guiding movement, an association that has included a period as chief commissioner for Girlguiding Ulster.

The Queen, a Guide herself as a child, was patron of the organisation from 1953 until her death.

“It’s just a privilege and an absolute honour,” Mrs Herron said of her invite to the funeral.

“I have a huge mix of emotions. I had massive admiration for the Queen.

“She was a Girl Guide herself and she lived her life by her promise to do her best and serve the community and, in her case, it was the nation.

“So as a Girl Guide myself, I just feel that it’s so lovely to be there and to be able to pay my respects and just to be in the Abbey.

“I think it will be a very sombre occasion, but it certainly will not be one that I will ever forget.”

Rev Gibson said he was left in a state of disbelief after receiving a phone call from a Government official informing him of his invite.

Former chief commissioner of Girlguiding Ulster Brenda Herron (David Young/PA)

The former Royal Ulster Constabulary officer, who left the force to become a minister at Westbourne Presbyterian Community Church in east Belfast, is currently Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

“When I got the news, I was totally shocked and have to say quite emotional,” he said.

“I was just so humbled by the whole thing.

“I still can’t get my head around that I’m actually going to Westminster for the funeral for her Majesty.

“Funerals are the stock-in-trade of what I do in many ways, and I always say it’s a privilege to take a funeral.

“But to attend the funeral for her Majesty it’s just an occasion I think will be so emotional and just overcome with a sense of occasion.

“And having been picked to attend, it is just something I still find hard to believe.”

