Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Saul Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in trilogy fight

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 6.20am Updated: September 18 2022, 7.16am
Saul Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)
Saul Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas (John Locher/AP)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez beat Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in the pair’s third and final meeting in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

The 32-year-old Mexican was clearly on top for the final eight rounds, and was handed the clear victory with scores of 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

The pair embraced in the ring following the bout.

After a tentative start from both fighters, Canelo found his pace in the third and controlled the fight from there.

Golovkin did well to survive to the final bell, but the result never really looked in doubt.

The 40-year-old previously said he intended to carry on boxing irrespective of whether he won or lost the career-defining fight.

The only blemishes in Golovkin’s storied 44-fight career have come against Alvarez – a draw in September 2017 and a narrow points loss 12 months later – and now a second loss for the Kazakh.

He was fighting at 168lb for the first time in his career, making his first significant foray out of the 160lb middleweight division in which he has won multiple world titles to challenge his bitter Mexican rival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ethan Nwaneri comes on for his debut (John Walton/PA)
The youngest Premier League players as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri breaks record
Rachel Daly scored twice on her Aston Villa debut (Nigel French/PA)
Rachel Daly hits debut double as Villa stun Man City in seven-goal thriller
St Mirren secured a shock victory over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren stun champions Celtic with shock victory over league leaders
Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish scored his first goal of the season at Wolves. (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee
Hartlepool have parted company with manager Paul Hartley (Nick Potts/PA)
Paul Hartley departs Hartlepool after winless start to League Two campaign
Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties (David Davies/PA)
Cardiff announce departure of boss Steve Morison in wake of loss at Huddersfield
Celtic fans’ banner before the game at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic fans chant through minute’s applause in memory of the Queen at St Mirren
Callum Davidson is pleased with his side’s home performances (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson focused on home form as key for St Johnstone this season
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was glad to see Antonio Colak still in form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Antonio Colak’s form continue for Rangers

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
Louis Hall and his Arab Sasha.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0