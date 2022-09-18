Chinese factory produces thousands of British flags after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chinese factory produces thousands of British flags after Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 8.04am Updated: September 18 2022, 2.01pm
General manager Fan Aiping holds up one of the flags with the Queen’s image on at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai in China 90 minutes after the Queen died.

More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7.30am making nothing but British-themed flags.

They turned out at least 500,000 in the first week, according to general manager Fan Aiping.

Some are British flags to be carried by mourners or hung outside homes.

Workers pack British flags produced at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province
Others show Elizabeth’s portrait and the years of her birth and death.

They range from 21 to 150 centimetres (8in to 59in) wide and wholesale for about seven yuan (87p) each.

The first customer sent an order at 3am Chinese time for tens of thousands, according to Ms Fan.

She said 20,000 flags that the factory had in stock were sent out that morning.

“The customer came to our factory directly to grab the products,” Ms Fan said.

General manager Fan Aiping holds up flags featuring the Queen’s image at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province
“Many of the flags weren’t even packaged. They were put in a box and shipped away.”

The factory had been making flags for the football World Cup before the Queen’s death.

Chuangdong has been in the industry since 2005 and produces flags for the World Cup and other sports events or national day celebrations.

It also makes sports-themed scarves and banners.

Employees pay attention to news for events that might bring in orders.

“There is a business opportunity behind every news event,” Ms Fan said.

Ni Guozhen, an employee since 2005, said she has learned about the world through her work.

Workers produce British flags at the Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Company factory in Shaoxing, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province
“I’ve learned a lot about current events,” said Ms Ni, who was sewing flags with the Queen’s portrait.

“My knowledge has grown. Therefore I’m proud and happy that I’m making flags.”

Ms Ni remembers filling orders for British-themed flags for a royal wedding.

“There is a story behind each flag,” Ms Fan said.

“This time it’s about the Queen in the United Kingdom. They are buying these flags to mourn the Queen deeply.”

