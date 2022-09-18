Mourners urged not to set off to join queue for Queen’s lying in state By Press Association September 18 2022, 10.20am Updated: September 18 2022, 11.32am Members of the public in the queue next to the River Thames near Bermondsey, London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up People have been urged not to set off from home to join the queue for the Queen’s lying in state, which is due to close on Sunday. Thousands of people have made the steady pilgrimage across central London to pay their respects to the late monarch over the past four days. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it will announce later on Sunday when the queue will close. A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacityQueue times are already 13.5 hours and may increaseTo avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue pic.twitter.com/PvkX2ccL6C— Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 18, 2022 At 9.30am on Sunday, the department said: “A decision will be taken today on when entry to the queue for Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State will close as it reaches final capacity. “Queue times are already 13.5 hours and may increase. “To avoid disappointment please do not set off to join the queue.” At 10am, the DCMS said the wait time had increased to at least 14 hours. A steady stream of mourners continued to pass along Lambeth Palace Road in south London under sunny skies on Sunday morning. The London Ambulance Service said it treated 368 patients along the route on Saturday, of whom 55 were taken to hospital. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico Two more arrests made following death of teenager 259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence GPs in ‘really tough’ situation as patient numbers rise, says RCGP chairman Queen’s horses appear on racecourse for first time since her death New Zealand PM envisages country becoming republic ‘over course of lifetime’ More from The Courier Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk 0 3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement… 0 IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback 0