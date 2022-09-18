Russia ‘likely to step up attacks on Ukraine civilian targets’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russia ‘likely to step up attacks on Ukraine civilian targets’

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 10.52am Updated: September 18 2022, 1.40pm
A burning vehicle damaged in shelling is seen in a street in Donetsk, an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
A burning vehicle damaged in shelling is seen in a street in Donetsk, an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Prosecutors in an area of Ukraine where Russian forces recently retreated in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive are accusing Russia of torturing civilians in one freed village.

Prosecutors in the Kharkiv region said, in an online statement, that they had found a basement where Russian forces allegedly tortured prisoners in the village of Kozacha Lopan, near the border with Russia.

They released images which showed a Russian military TA-57 telephone with additional wires and alligator clips attached to it. Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of using the Soviet-era radio telephones as a power source to electrocute prisoners during interrogation.

Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine during the night, officials said on Sunday, while Britain’s Ministry of Defence warned that Russia was likely to increase its attacks on civilian targets as it suffered battlefield defeats.

“In the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect,” the ministry said in an online briefing.

“As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.”

Russian fire killed four medics attempting to evacuate a psychiatric hospital in the Kharkiv region on Saturday, governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Two patients were wounded in the attack in the village of Strelecha, he added.

Overnight shelling also hit a hospital in the city of Mykolaiv, a significant Black Sea port, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said.

He also said there had been shelling in other parts of the region, and two people had been wounded.

Three people were wounded in night-time shelling of the city of Nikopol, which is across the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power station, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

A damaged vehicle of the Russian military parked in a street in Donetsk, an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine
A damaged Russian military vehicle in a street in Donetsk, an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was captured by Russian forces in March, but is operated by Ukrainian engineers. Its last reactor was switched off a week ago after repeated power failures because shelling put crucial safety systems at risk.

Vatican Almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, whose role includes making charitable contributions in the name of the pope, and his convoy came under fire near the city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, the Vatican news service reported. The group had been forced to seek cover while unloading supplies.

“For the first time in my life, I didn’t know where to run. Because it is not enough to run, you have to know where to go,” the Polish-born cardinal said.

Five people have died over the past day in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, one of two Ukrainian regions that Russia recognises as sovereign states, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

The separatist forces that control much of Donetsk claimed on Sunday that Ukrainian shelling of a prisoner-of-war colony in Olenivka had killed one prisoner and injured four.

More than 50 prisoners of war were reportedly killed in a July attack on the Olenivka prison, which both Russian and Ukrainian authorities blame each other for.

A Washington-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War, said Russian forces in Donetsk continued to conduct “meaningless
operations” on villages as opposed to reinforcing the front line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A man at a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico
Police signage (joe Giddens/PA)
Two more arrests made following death of teenager
Members of the public queue between Westminster Bridge towards Lambeth Bridge in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Gareth Fuller/PA)
259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday
The Duke of York paid tribute to his mother, the Queen (Hannah McKay/PA)
Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen
Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish scored his first goal of the season at Wolves. (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee
The Queen and the Duke of York (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence
Professor Martin Marshall said doctors were finding it hard to provide safe and effective care (PA)
GPs in ‘really tough’ situation as patient numbers rise, says RCGP chairman
The Queen’s horse Educator appeared on Sunday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)
Queen’s horses appear on racecourse for first time since her death
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern was speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
New Zealand PM envisages country becoming republic ‘over course of lifetime’

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
Louis Hall and his Arab Sasha.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0