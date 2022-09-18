eBay removes wristbands given to those queuing to see Queen’s coffin By Press Association September 18 2022, 11.40am eBay said the items were against its policies (Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The online site eBay is removing listings for the wristbands given to people queueing to see the Queen lying in state. Some people have sought to cash in by selling the bands, which have reportedly attracted bids of several thousand pounds before being removed. An eBay spokesperson said: “These items are against our policies and we are removing them from our site.” The guard is changed as members of the public file past the coffin of the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall (Yui Mok/PA) The eBay events tickets policy says tickets for things such as concerts, festivals, sports or theatre cannot be listed on the site. A few orange wristbands remained on the site under the header “new listing” on Sunday morning. They were priced with starting bids from £20 to £150. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico Two more arrests made following death of teenager 259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence GPs in ‘really tough’ situation as patient numbers rise, says RCGP chairman Queen’s horses appear on racecourse for first time since her death New Zealand PM envisages country becoming republic ‘over course of lifetime’ More from The Courier Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk 0 3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement… 0 IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback 0