Queen’s horses appear on racecourse for first time since her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen’s horses appear on racecourse for first time since her death

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 12.44pm
The Queen’s horse Educator appeared on Sunday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Queen’s horse Educator appeared on Sunday morning (Mike Egerton/PA)

Two of the Queen’s horses have appeared on a racecourse for the first time since her death, with their riders dressed in the royal silks.

The late monarch was a prolific owner and breeder and even discussed “her love for her horses right to the very end”, according to her racing adviser.

Organisers of Newmarket’s Henry Cecil Open Weekend arranged for horses Saga and Educator to appear in front of crowds of racegoers on Warren Hill on Sunday morning.

Their jockeys Robert Havlin and Michael Hills were both dressed in the royal colours: purple with gold braid, scarlet sleeves, black velvet cap with gold fringe.

Henry Cecil Open Weekend
Her horse Saga was also ridden at the racecourse (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trainer Charlie Fellowes, chairman of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend, said: “The Queen was a huge supporter of British racing and we felt it was important to show Newmarket’s appreciation for the enormous contribution she made to our industry.

“It was wonderful for everyone to see two of her horses with riders dressed in her famous silks at a place she loved visiting whenever she could.”

During her life, the Queen would watch if one of her horses was running, sometimes jumping up and down in excitement.

When her horse was first to cross the line, she was ecstatic.

Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 – Derby Day – Epsom Racecourse
Jockeys riding the Queen’s horses wore royal colours (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen’s first winner as monarch was Choir Boy in the Wilburton Handicap at Newmarket on May 13 1952.

In 1954, the Queen’s horses, including Aureole, were so successful that she was the leading winner-owner.

She repeated the triumph in 1957.

The late monarch had won every classic except the Derby, coming closest in her coronation year of 1953 when Aureole was second, while her horse Carlton House came third in 2011.

In 2008, she had her first Ascot winner for nine years, crying “I’ve done it”, when her horse Free Agent won the Chesham Stakes.

In 2013, the Queen’s horse Estimate claimed victory in Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup, the first time in the race’s 207-year history that it had been won by a reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen after her horse Estimate won the Gold Cup (Tim Ireland/PA)

A delighted Queen clapped her hands in excitement and beamed as she watched the race alongside her racing manager, John Warren.

Mr Warren said he spent the weekend before the Queen died in Scotland, discussing her horses, as they had done so many times before.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A man at a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico
Police signage (joe Giddens/PA)
Two more arrests made following death of teenager
Members of the public queue between Westminster Bridge towards Lambeth Bridge in London, as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Gareth Fuller/PA)
259 people queuing for Queen’s lying in state needed medical support on Saturday
The Duke of York paid tribute to his mother, the Queen (Hannah McKay/PA)
Minute’s silence to be held as Duke of York pays tribute to Queen
Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish scored his first goal of the season at Wolves. (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee
The Queen and the Duke of York (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Duke of York pays tribute to Queen for her love, compassion, care and confidence
Professor Martin Marshall said doctors were finding it hard to provide safe and effective care (PA)
GPs in ‘really tough’ situation as patient numbers rise, says RCGP chairman
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern was speaking on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
New Zealand PM envisages country becoming republic ‘over course of lifetime’
Those invited to the funeral include members of the Women’s Royal Army Corps Association, some of whom served alongside the Queen (PA)
Funeral guests describe ‘honour and privilege’ at receiving invitation

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Sick chant disappoints chair of Arab Trust who says it lets down other supporters
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
Louis Hall and his Arab Sasha.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0