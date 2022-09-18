Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hurricane threat as Tropical Storm Fiona heads for Puerto Rico

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 2.47pm
A man at a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)
A man at a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

Puerto Ricans were braced ready for severe wind and rain as Tropical Storm Fiona bore down on the country, amid expectations it would grow into a hurricane before striking the US territory’s southern coast on Sunday.

Forecasters said “historic” levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64cm) forecast in isolated areas.

“It’s time to take action and be concerned,” Nino Correa, Puerto Rico’s emergency management commissioner, said.

Residents attach protective plywood to a window at their home in Loiza
Residents attach protective plywood to a window at their home in Loiza (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

Fiona was centred 65 miles (105km) southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, early on Sunday. It had maximum sustained winds of 70mph (110kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8mph (13kph).

The storm was forecast to pummel cities and towns along Puerto Rico’s southern coast that had not yet fully recovered from a string of strong earthquakes that hit the region starting in late 2019.

More than 100 people had sought shelter across the island by Saturday night, the majority of them in the southern coastal city of Guayanilla.

A man sits on a beach in San Juan watching the waves break ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona
A man sits on a beach in San Juan watching the waves break ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

Anxiety ran high across the island, with Fiona due just two days before the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a devastating Category 4 storm that hit on September 20 2017, destroying the island’s power grid and causing nearly 3,000 deaths.

“I think all of us Puerto Ricans who lived through Maria have that post-traumatic stress of, ‘What is going to happen, how long is it going to last and what needs might we face?’” said Danny Hernandez, who works in the capital of San Juan but planned to weather the storm with his parents and family in the western town of Mayaguez.

Many Puerto Ricans were also concerned about blackouts.

Jetsabel Osorio stands in her house in Loiza damaged five years ago by Hurricane Maria
Jetsabel Osorio stands in her house in Loiza damaged five years ago by Hurricane Maria (Alejandro Granadillo/AP)

Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution, warned of “widespread service interruptions”.

As of Sunday morning, more than 128,700 customers were without power.

Puerto Rico’s power grid was razed by Hurricane Maria and remains frail, with reconstruction starting only recently. Power cuts are a daily occurrence.

Puerto Rico’s governor, Pedro Pierluisi, said he was ready to declare a state of emergency if needed and activated the National Guard as the Atlantic hurricane season’s sixth named storm approached.

Satellite image showing Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday
Satellite image showing Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on Saturday (NOAA via AP)

“What worries me most is the rain,” forecaster Ernesto Morales, with the National Weather Service in San Juan, said.

Fiona was predicted to drop 12 to 16 inches (30 to 41cm) of rain over eastern and southern Puerto Rico, with up to 25 inches (64cm) in isolated spots.

The National Weather Service warned late on Saturday that the Blanco River in the southeast coastal town of Naguabo had already burst its banks and urged people living nearby to move immediately.

Fiona was forecast to hit the Dominican Republic on Monday and then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands with the threat of heavy rain. It could threaten the far southern end of the Bahamas on Tuesday.

