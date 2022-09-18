King has travelled more than 1,900 miles in just over a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

King has travelled more than 1,900 miles in just over a week

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 4.16pm Updated: September 18 2022, 4.24pm
Charles has spent the past week carrying out engagements and a tour of the home nations (Carl De Souza/PA)
Charles has spent the past week carrying out engagements and a tour of the home nations (Carl De Souza/PA)

The King has travelled more than 1,900 miles around the UK since he came to the throne.

Charles has spent more than a week carrying out engagements and a tour of the home nations since the death of the Queen.

Here are some of the key numbers from the past week.

Charles and Camilla walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace
Charles and Camilla walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

– How many miles has the King travelled since the Queen’s death?

In total, Charles is estimated to have travelled more than 1,900 miles since dashing to the Queen’s bedside in Balmoral last Thursday.

Broadcaster and gardener Alan Titchmarsh, who is a friend of the King, said he had spent Wednesday working and hosting guests at Dumfries House in Cumnock, East Ayrshire.

Charles travelled 150 miles from Dumfries House to Balmoral, the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home, on Thursday.

Charles at Aberdeen Airport
Charles at Aberdeen Airport (Aaron Chown/PA)

After the Queen’s death was announced that afternoon, Charles stayed at Balmoral overnight before making the 45-mile journey to Aberdeen Airport.

Charles and Camilla, his Queen Consort, then flew 400 miles to RAF Northolt, west London, landing at around 13.34pm on Friday – his first time on English soil since becoming monarch.

Charles was given a rapturous welcome after travelling 14 miles to Buckingham Palace and stepping from his car to greet well-wishers gathered outside the gates.

Later that day, he delivered a historic televised address to the nation and had a first audience with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Charles is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace
Charles is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles spent the weekend in London, where he was formally declared head of state during a meeting of the Accession Council, had an audience with the Cabinet and shook hands with members of the public as he returned to his official London residence, Clarence House.

On Monday he made an address to Parliament before flying 400 miles to a blustery but bright Edinburgh Airport to continue his tour of the home nations.

Charles and the Queen Consort were met by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and travelled 15 miles to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – where the Queen’s coffin lay at rest in the throne room.

The King led a procession behind the Queen’s coffin up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, joined by his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward.

The procession of the Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral
The procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral (Jon Super/PA)

On Tuesday he left the Palace of Holyroodhouse and returned to Edinburgh Airport, where he boarded a flight travelling 140 miles to Belfast City Airport.

Continuing his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK, Charles and Camilla were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, following a 17-mile journey from the airport.

The King attended a memorial service and pledged to “seek the welfare” of all Northern Ireland’s people before flying another 320 miles back to RAF Northolt, arriving in a private plane rather than a military one.

Charles travelled 14 miles to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, where he witnessed the arrival of the Queen’s coffin.

King Charles delivers his address to the nation
The King delivers his address to the nation (Yui Mok/PA)

On Wednesday, the King and his sons William and Harry walked just under a mile behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state.

The King walked in line with the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Behind the quartet were the Queen’s grandsons in a line – Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

The King had a day of quiet reflection on Thursday, September 15, at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, around 104 miles from his London residence.

On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort then travelled to Wales by helicopter where they attended a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.

The couple then went to the Welsh Parliament where they received condolences and met members of the Senedd.

When he returned to Buckingham Palace, a trip of about 150 miles, the King hosted faith leaders in the Bow Room before travelling to the Palace of Westminster where he mounted a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.

On Saturday, Charles met the Chiefs of Staff at Buckingham Palace before visiting police headquarters.

He also met crowds queuing to see the Queen’s coffin on the streets of central London.

The coffin of the Queen is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles’ Cathedral
The coffin of the Queen is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles’ Cathedral (Lesley Martin/PA)

– How many miles has the Queen’s coffin travelled?

By the time it arrived at Westminster Hall, the Queen’s coffin had travelled around 600 miles since leaving her beloved Balmoral for the last time on Sunday.

Thousands of people lined the streets as the cortege made its way to the nearby town of Ballater, before going to Aberdeen and Dundee.

By the time the procession reached Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, after more than six hours, and almost 180 miles, the crowds were 10 deep in places on the famous Royal Mile.

The Queen was then taken to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her life before lying in state for 24 hours for the public to pay their respects.

On Tuesday the oak coffin was driven around seven miles to Edinburgh Airport before flying 400 miles to RAF Northolt.

Queen’s lying in state: route of queue
(PA Graphics)

It then travelled 14 miles to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen’s family were there to witness its arrival at the royal residence.

On Wednesday the coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie in state until the morning of her funeral on September 19.

– How many people went to see the Queen lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral?

Approximately 33,000 people filed past the Queen’s coffin at the Edinburgh cathedral.

– How many people have so far seen the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall?

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport does not have a current figure for how many mourners have filed past the Queen’s coffin.

The longest queuing time so far has been around 24 hours, with barriers of around 10 miles long to keep people in the line.

Members of the public join the queue as they wait to view the Queen lying in state
Members of the public join the queue as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

How many foreign dignitaries are invited to the funeral?

The event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London for the Queen’s state funeral.

Invitations have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.

How many jewels are in the Imperial State Crown placed on top of the coffin?

The crown is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

How many people queued to see the Queen Mother lying in state?

An estimated 200,000 people turned out to pay their respects over three days to the Queen Mother in 2002 – the last person to lie in state in the UK. The funeral itself had 2,200 guests.

Mourners filing past the coffin of the Queen Mother
Mourners filing past the coffin of the Queen Mother (Phil Noble/PA)

At their longest, queues stretched across Lambeth Bridge and all the way along the South Bank to Southwark Cathedral, with people being warned to expect a wait of up to 12 hours at peak times.

How much did the Queen Mother’s funeral cost?

The Queen Mother’s funeral arrangements cost more than £5.4 million.

Policing costs amounted to £4.3 million and the Queen Mother’s lying in state came to £825,000, according to a House of Commons research briefing paper.

How long is the royal period of mourning?

In his televised address to the nation the day after the Queen’s death, King Charles III gave the order that a period of “Royal Mourning” would be observed from then (Friday September 9) until seven days after her funeral.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan
Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 6.29am to pay her respects on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London (PA)
Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen
The Queen at Windsor Castle in May 2022 (Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA)
Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral
Japan pulled off a stunning upset against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World…
The Queen as pictured on her last public engagement and her first appearance on UK soil as sovereign (Jane Barlow/Archive/PA)
In Pictures: A reign for the ages takes its place in the history books
Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying in state (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mourners vent frustration after being turned away from Queen’s lying in state
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start
Thousands of people have made the pilgrimage to pay their respects to the Queen, with the queue to see her lying in state closing to new arrivals after four long days on the eve of her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queue to Queen’s lying in state closes to public after four long days
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Parks and town halls across Northern Ireland to show Queen’s funeral

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
0
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 19092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0