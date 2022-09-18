Queen’s legacy ‘a reminder of need to nurture British-Irish relations’ – Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s legacy ‘a reminder of need to nurture British-Irish relations’ – Martin

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 4.18pm
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said the Queen’s legacy is a reminder of the importance to “nurture” British-Irish relations, as he praised the late monarch’s “authentic actions” towards reconciliation.

The Taoiseach was speaking from London ahead of the state funeral on Monday morning.

Mr Martin and his wife Mary, along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, will be among the 500 foreign dignitaries attending the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The two couples attended Westminster Hall on Sunday afternoon, before signing a book of condolence at Lancaster House.

The Irish delegation was also due to attend a reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening for visiting heads of state.

Speaking to reporters in London, Mr Martin said it was a “very significant moment in history”, adding: “Her warmth, her authentic actions, and by actions and by what she did, she made an enormous contribution.”

He said the Queen’s 2011 visit to Ireland was the culmination of “enormous work” that “cemented” reconciled Anglo-Irish relations in the modern era, and would long be remembered.

“In many ways it gives us all time to pause and reflect on the importance of the British-Irish relationship, the need to cultivate it, to nurture it, for the future generations.”

Addressing Irish people living in Britain who mourn the Queen’s death, as well as the unionist community, he said: “We sympathise with you, we offer you our deepest sympathies upon your loss.

“And there is a deep sense of loss on parts of the island of Ireland, particularly in the unionist and loyalist community, as a result of the passing of Queen Elizabeth. I recognise that.”

Speaking about the queue of people paying their respects at the Queen’s coffin, which has been lying in state at Westminster Hall, Mr Martin said it was “incredible”.

“It’s very moving, and I think it brings to mind in many respects the attachment, the connection between the British people of different generations and Queen Elizabeth.

“It’s quite an extraordinary thing to see at first hand, and we need to appreciate that in Ireland. There is a deep connection there.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Micheal Martin arriving ahead of a meeting with Liz Truss at Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked about the number of foreign dignitaries attending the funeral, Mr Martin added: “It reflects an admiration for a person who, if I use the phrase ‘did the fundamentals well’, who did service well, who did duty well.

“And in many ways did it in an non-ostentatious way. And that hard work ethic resonated across the world. So it really illustrates the depth of respect that people across the world had for Queen Elizabeth.”

Mr Martin said he had had a “warm” meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, but refrained from answering questions on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He left 10 Downing Street just under an hour after arriving to meet Ms Truss on Sunday morning, in what was expected to be more of an informal chat than a traditional bilateral meeting.

Britain is expected to push ahead with legislation to give its ministers the power to scrap parts of the protocol, which was agreed by the UK and EU to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

The EU and Ireland claim Britain’s move to unilaterally revise the post-Brexit treaty would breach international law.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Diplomatic efforts are expected to be ramped up in the coming weeks to find a resolution.

“I don’t think this is the time, if you don’t mind me saying so, to get into the detail about issues like the protocol,” Mr Martin said during an interview on BBC Radio 4, adding that he respects the UK’s period of mourning.

He continued: “I’ve had a good telephone conversation last week with the British Prime Minister, had an initial warm meeting this morning where we discussed many issues in the context of the British-Irish relationship.

“But I do think the opportunity is there for us to reset relationships and to be conscious of what we achieved in previous years, the obstacles that were overcome then.

“And that gives us the strength to know that we have the capacity to overcome current obstacles, current issues that potentially could impede the relationship, and I believe we can overcome them.”

