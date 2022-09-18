Popular Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Popular Russian singer asks to be named ‘foreign agent’

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 4.47pm
Russian president Vladimir Putin, left, with pop singer Alla Pugacheva in 2014 (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
A famous Russian singer, popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on the country’s foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.

The statement by Alla Pugacheva on Instagram is a notable slap from a prominent figure at Russian authorities, who have stifled dissent in recent years.

Ms Pugacheva’s husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin, who has criticised Russia sending troops into Ukraine, was added to the foreign agents register on Saturday by the justice ministry for allegedly conducting political activities on behalf of Ukraine and receiving Ukrainian funding.

She called Mr Galkin a “true and incorruptible patriot” who wished for “the end of deaths of our guys for illusory goals”.

Russian law allows organisations and individuals deemed to be involved in political activity that receive funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents. The term carries a strong sense of disapproval and implies additional government scrutiny.

Ms Pugacheva, 73, is noted for her emotional singing and colourful performances. She hit stardom in the 1970s and remains widely popular throughout the former Soviet Union.

