Health workers ‘honoured’ to play a role in Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Health workers ‘honoured’ to play a role in Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 12.03am
Nurse May Parsons delivered the first ever Covid-19 jab outside of a clinical trial (Jacob King/PA)
Nurse May Parsons delivered the first ever Covid-19 jab outside of a clinical trial (Jacob King/PA)

Health workers and volunteers have described how they are “honoured” to play a role in the Queen’s funeral.

Some will march in the funeral procession with the Queen’s coffin as part of the Civilian Services Contingent.

Among them will be May Parsons, the nurse who delivered the first ever Covid-19 jab outside of a clinical trial.

Ms Parsons, who is a modern matron for respiratory services at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust, delivered the vaccine to Maggie Keenan on December 8 2020.

She met the Queen in July as the monarch awarded the NHS the George Cross – one of the last ceremonial medal presentations the Queen took part in.

Audience at Windsor Castle
The Queen presenting the George Cross to Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, and May Parsons, modern matron at University Hospital Coventry and Warkwickshire, representatives of the NHS, during an audience at Windsor Castle, in July (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Parsons, along with frontline workers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard, accepted the award on behalf of the institution at a small ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Just two months before she died, the Queen was “full of life and humorous”, Ms Parsons said.

She told the PA news agency: “She was so lovely, she was so funny. She asked me what I was doing and I told her I was managing the Covid wards in my trust and I was delivering Covid vaccinations.

“Then (NHS chief executive) Amanda Pritchard said: ‘She doesn’t just deliver jabs, she gave the world’s first ever jab’.

“Then she quipped with: ‘Are you still alive?’ – obviously imagine how run ragged we were during the pandemic.

“She was so full of life and humorous – her sense of humour was top notch.

“I was so nervous but she made me feel at home and at ease – she was telling us not to look so glum in the photos.

“In between the shots she said: ‘Don’t look so miserable!’

“It was such a special time.”

She added: “To have those moments with her made her passing more painful.

“There are more than a million people in the NHS to represent so it’s an honour and a privilege to represent the wonderful people of the NHS at the funeral.”

Since the first Covid jab was delivered, the NHS in England has administered more than 127 million doses.

In the first week of the autumn booster campaign, the service delivered almost three quarters of a million jabs.

May Parsons delivered the first ever Covid-19 jab to grandmother Margaret Keenan in December 2020 (PA)
May Parsons delivered the first ever Covid-19 jab to grandmother Margaret Keenan in December 2020 (Jacob King/PA)

More than 44.5 million people in England have had at least one dose – including more than 94% of adults.

Meanwhile four St John volunteers – three from St John Ambulance England and another from St John Ambulance Cymru – will march in the funeral procession as part of the Civilian Services Contingent.

And further representatives from both St John Ambulance and the wider international Order of St John will be in the congregation for the service at Westminster Abbey.

The St John Ambulance volunteers in the procession said they were “honoured” to take part.

They include: Diana Martin, St John Ambulance’s unit manager for Leicester Central Event Services in Leicestershire; Emily Whyte, 25, a St John Ambulance district youth lead; Lee Devall, 44, St John Ambulance’s district clinical lead for Essex; and Jane Van-Tiel, 47, from Pontypridd, St John Ambulance Cymru’s county support manager and county youth manager.

Volunteers Lee Devall and Diana Martin, St John Ambulance’s chief commissioner Ann Cable with volunteers Jane Van-Tiel and Emily Whyte (St Joh
Volunteers Lee Devall and Diana Martin, St John Ambulance’s chief commissioner Ann Cable with volunteers Jane Van-Tiel and Emily Whyte (St John Ambulance)

Ms Martin said: “It’s a privilege to be selected to attend HM The Queen’s funeral and I’m honoured to be a part of this momentous occasion.”

Ms Whyte, from Watford, added: “I’m very proud and privileged that I’m able to represent not only Essex but the whole of the youth sector within St John Ambulance.”

Meanwhile, Ms Van-Tiel said: “St John has given me the opportunity to attend as a guest of a garden party at Buckingham Palace, and to meet various and many members of the royal family at numerous events.

“Being part of the fantastic organisation has given me so many opportunities and it’s an honour to be part it.

“I feel quite honoured to be chosen as the only representative from Wales. It’s a privilege to represent the whole of Wales for this and especially my own county.”

And Mr Devall said: “It’s a complete honour to be chosen to represent the organisation for the funeral of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Hundreds of volunteers from St John Ambulance will be providing medical support across London and Windsor.

The charity also played a key role to support the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The Queen was Sovereign Head of the Order of St John – an order of chivalry – and patron to St John Ambulance. Those roles now pass to King Charles III.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan
Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 6.29am to pay her respects on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London (PA)
Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen
The Queen at Windsor Castle in May 2022 (Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA)
Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral
Japan pulled off a stunning upset against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World…
The Queen as pictured on her last public engagement and her first appearance on UK soil as sovereign (Jane Barlow/Archive/PA)
In Pictures: A reign for the ages takes its place in the history books
Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying in state (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mourners vent frustration after being turned away from Queen’s lying in state
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start
Thousands of people have made the pilgrimage to pay their respects to the Queen, with the queue to see her lying in state closing to new arrivals after four long days on the eve of her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queue to Queen’s lying in state closes to public after four long days

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
0
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 19092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0