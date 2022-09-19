What the papers say – September 19 By Press Association September 19 2022, 2.17am What the papers say – September 19 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The mastheads are firmly focused on the Queen’s state funeral. The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror, Daily Star, The Sun and Daily Express all carry a newly released photograph of Her Majesty, taken at Windsor Castle in May. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'A life of selfless service'#TomorrowsPapersTodayRead here: https://t.co/VF8gEqc5HOSign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/FwsUtYXMkN— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 18, 2022 Monday's front page – Happy and glorious #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/NepSZStXfZ pic.twitter.com/yUoWP1DzsZ— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 18, 2022 Monday's front page: Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022 💗👑 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4yU1OmYnax— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 18, 2022 On tomorrow's front page: Her Majesty the Queen in an enchanting, unseen photo released by the Royal Family as the nation prepares to say goodbye at her state funeral pic.twitter.com/tyxA90Xn2k— The Sun (@TheSun) September 18, 2022 Express: Farwell Our Glorious Queen #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/32weTrSnYP— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) September 18, 2022 The Times reports King Charles has said he is “deeply touched” by the public support shown in mourning. Times: Charles gives thanks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QJR4AZ102Z— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) September 18, 2022 World leaders are flooding into London to attend the funeral, The Guardian says. Guardian front page, Monday 19 September 2022: World leaders descend as nation prepares for grandest of farewells pic.twitter.com/ATiKkAC7O5— The Guardian (@guardian) September 18, 2022 The moment is a “turning point” for Britain, according to The Independent. Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LNz05 pic.twitter.com/ZIXtgoGLwS— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) September 18, 2022 Elsewhere, the i says Prime Minister Liz Truss has gone “for broke” in an economy “gamble”. Monday's front page: World's farewell to Queen Elizabeth II+ Liz Truss goes for broke in economy gamble#tomorrwspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/z4sP5wo9WI— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 18, 2022 And the Financial Times says US technology listings have suffered their “longest drought” for 20 years. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 19th September pic.twitter.com/GYipLajhmN— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 18, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World… In Pictures: A reign for the ages takes its place in the history books Mourners vent frustration after being turned away from Queen’s lying in state Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start Queue to Queen’s lying in state closes to public after four long days More from The Courier Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough' 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact… 0 LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell 0 Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago 0