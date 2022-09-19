Parks and town halls across Northern Ireland to show Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Parks and town halls across Northern Ireland to show Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 2.47am
(Liam McBurney/PA)
(Liam McBurney/PA)

Parks and civic buildings across Northern Ireland are to air live feeds of the Queen’s funeral.

Large screens are being brought in to broadcast the funeral procession and service at Westminster Abbey, expected to start at 11am.

Belfast City Hall and other venues across Northern Ireland are setting up big screens so people can gather to watch the state funeral together.

Coleraine Town Hall will be airing proceedings from 8am, while the People’s Park in Ballymena and Shaftesbury Park in Carrickfergus are streaming the feed from 9.30am.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public visit a mural of the Queen on the Shankill Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hundreds of foreign dignitaries and charity representatives will be among those who join the royal family in the abbey for the service.

Peter Sheridan of Co-operation Ireland, which is among the charities the late Queen was a patron of, said he was honoured to attend the funeral and reflected on the Queen’s “gestures of healing”.

On Sunday night at 8pm, a minute’s silence was held at locations across Northern Ireland to mourn the death of the Queen and reflect on her life and legacy.

People across the UK were invited to mark the occasion at their homes or as part of community events.

At Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, a gong was sounded as the minute’s silence began, which prompted the crowd gathered at the castle gates to bow their heads.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Robin Campbell at Hillsborough Castle (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

Robin Campbell, from Royal Hillsborough, said he came to the castle on Sunday night “to join with the rest of the nation in the minute’s silence for Her Majesty the Queen, to remember her”.

He said he would watch the funeral with his family.

“The plan is to spend it with my family, my mother and father, my partner and our children. It’s a family occasion.

“It’s such an historic event, sad but also celebratory in that she’s also left a great legacy for us all to follow.”

In Belfast, people gathered at West Belfast Orange Hall’s memorial garden ahead of the minute’s silence.

Queen Elizabeth II death
West Belfast Orange Hall members on the Shankill Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

William Humphrey, chairman of the hall committee and a former member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, told those who gathered that the Queen was respected “not just as our monarch, but as an international stateswoman”.

“I think it’s fair to say that for all of us, and that’s right across the country, the Queen’s passing was like someone in our own family passing, and I think that pays tribute to how she was loved across every household in the kingdom.”

The funeral comes almost a week after the King made his first visit to Northern Ireland as the UK’s new head of state.

Charles met politicians at Hillsborough Castle before he and the Queen Consort attended a memorial service in the Queen’s honour at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.

Charles and Camilla also greeted some members of the public who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the new monarch, and to convey their condolences at the loss of his mother.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan
Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 6.29am to pay her respects on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London (PA)
Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen
The Queen at Windsor Castle in May 2022 (Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA)
Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral
Japan pulled off a stunning upset against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World…
The Queen as pictured on her last public engagement and her first appearance on UK soil as sovereign (Jane Barlow/Archive/PA)
In Pictures: A reign for the ages takes its place in the history books
Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying in state (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mourners vent frustration after being turned away from Queen’s lying in state
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start
Thousands of people have made the pilgrimage to pay their respects to the Queen, with the queue to see her lying in state closing to new arrivals after four long days on the eve of her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queue to Queen’s lying in state closes to public after four long days

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
0
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 19092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0