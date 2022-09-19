Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 5.37am
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)
Biden says US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion (Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP)

Joe Biden has seemingly boosted American support for Taiwan after saying US forces would defend the self-ruled island if China tried to invade it.

The US president said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast on Sunday on CBS News’s 60 Minutes whether “US forces, US men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion”.

CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that US policy has not changed.

That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan’s status resolved peacefully but does not say whether US forces might be sent in response to a Chinese attack.

Tensions have risen rising following efforts by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government to intimidate Taiwan by firing missiles into the nearby sea and flying fighter jets close by amid visits to Taipei by political figures including US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Monday expressed “sincere gratitude” to Mr Biden for “affirming the US government’s rock-solid promise of security to Taiwan”.

Taiwan will “resist authoritarian expansion and aggression” and “deepen the close security partnership” with Washington and other governments “with similar thinking” to protect regional stability, the statement said.

Washington is obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself but does not say whether US forces would be sent.

Armenia US Azerbaijan
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August (Tigran Mehrabyan/Armenian Prime Minister Press Office/AP)

The United States has no formal relations with the island but maintains informal diplomatic ties.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war that ended with the Communist Party in control of the mainland. The two governments say they are one country but dispute which is entitled to be the national leader.

Beijing criticises official foreign contact with Taiwan’s elected government as encouragement to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.

Washington says it does not support formal independence for Taiwan, a stance Mr Biden repeated in the interview broadcast on Sunday.

“Taiwan makes their own judgements about their independence,” the president said. “We’re not encouraging their being independent.”

In May, Mr Biden said “yes” when asked at a news conference in Tokyo whether he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders
Rescuers conduct a search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture (Kyodo News via AP)
Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan
Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 6.29am to pay her respects on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London (PA)
Lying in state ends after outpouring of public devotion for Queen
The Queen at Windsor Castle in May 2022 (Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/PA)
Latest: World prepares to say thank you to Queen at state funeral
Japan pulled off a stunning upset against South Africa in the Rugby World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)
On This Day in 2015 – Japan stun South Africa in the Rugby World…
The Queen as pictured on her last public engagement and her first appearance on UK soil as sovereign (Jane Barlow/Archive/PA)
In Pictures: A reign for the ages takes its place in the history books
Mourners who queued for hours through the night without wristbands have vented their frustrations at police after being turned away from the Queen’s lying in state (Danny Lawson/PA)
Mourners vent frustration after being turned away from Queen’s lying in state
British Open champion Cameron Smith has won his first LIV Golf trophy and four million dollars (£3.5 million) in prize money after closing with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
Open champion Cameron Smith wins first LIV trophy in just second start
Thousands of people have made the pilgrimage to pay their respects to the Queen, with the queue to see her lying in state closing to new arrivals after four long days on the eve of her state funeral (Danny Lawson/PA)
Queue to Queen’s lying in state closes to public after four long days
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Parks and town halls across Northern Ireland to show Queen’s funeral

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
0
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 19092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0