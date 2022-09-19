Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Arizona Cardinals pile on 22 straight points for late win over Las Vegas Raiders

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 7.37am
Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)
Kyler Murray (right) led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory in Sin City as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime (John Locher/AP)

Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to a famous victory at the Las Vegas Raiders as his side racked up 22 unanswered points to snatch the game 29-23 in overtime.

The home side were up by 20 points at the half courtesy of a pair of field goals by kicker Daniel Carlson and two touchdowns from quarterback Derek Carr, whose counterpart Murray then replied in the third quarter with a five-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dortch.

In the fourth, Murray ran in a two-point conversion after Arizona running back Darrel Williams scored from the one-yard line – before the signal-caller reloaded to rush for a touchdown, which he converted with a toss to wide receiver AJ Green for another two points to lock up the scores as time expired.

Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow then fumbled the ball which was picked up by Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy, who took it to the house for a 59-yard return and the win, prompting Murray to gleefully skip across the field and pump his throwing arm with joy.

Frustration got the better of Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady in New Orleans, with the quarterback throwing his electronic device in frustration during the third quarter against the Saints.

But the veteran took control, and his defence capitalised on three interceptions against New Orleans QB Jameis Winston, as Brady snapped a four-game regular-season losing streak against the Saints with a 20-10 result.

The sides’ NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons suffered losses to the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams respectively, while the San Francisco 49ers shot to the top of the NFC West with a 27-7 defeat of divisional rivals the Seattle Seahawks.

In other games, the New York Jets just beat the Cleveland Browns 31-30, the Jacksonville Jaguars humbled the Indianapolis Colts 24-0, the Washington Commanders fell 36-27 to the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots squeaked home 17-14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tua Tagovailoa turned in a career-best performance to lead his Miami Dolphins to a comeback road win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The young quarterback threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns in the 42-38 result, which saw him join Dan Marino as the only other player in franchise history to record at least 400 yards and five scores in a single game.

Running back David Montgomery had 122 yards on 15 carries but it was not enough for his Chicago Bears, who lost to the Green Bay Packers for the seventh consecutive time as they went down 27-10 in Wisconsin.

Russell Wilson failed to impress but crucially secured victory at home for the Denver Broncos against the Houston Texans, with the quarterback completing fewer than half of his 31 passes and being sacked three times in the 16-9 effort.

And the Dallas Cowboys held on to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17, with Brett Maher kicking a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

