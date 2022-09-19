‘Gentle giant’ horse Apollo taking part in Queen’s funeral procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Gentle giant’ horse Apollo taking part in Queen’s funeral procession

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 9.57am
A view of the procession ahead of the State Funeral (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A view of the procession ahead of the State Funeral (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A horse known as a “gentle giant” is to take part in the funeral procession of the Queen.

Apollo the Drum Horse will be ridden by Lance Corporal Chris Diggle from the Band of the Household Cavalry.

The nine-year-old horse stands at over 17 hands (1.73 metres) tall and weighs in at nearly 800 kilograms.

He is described as a “big friendly giant” who “loves attention”.

Lance Corporal Diggle, from Yorkshire, will ride Apollo with reins attached to his feet as his hands will be holding solid silver drums.

“He’s a big lad, gentle giant that he is, but he does have his quirks – he can be naughty like most horses but he is lovely on the whole,” Lance Corporal Diggle told the PA news agency.

“He is really gentle, he is the most placid horse and that’s why he is on today because he is so well behaved.

“Apollo and I will be just in front of the gun carriage and we will be just behind the first division Blues and Royals.

“We follow the Blues and Royals making sure the pace is steady for the carriage.”

He added: “We won’t be beating the drum today, the sombre occasion … will mean no music for us.

“We will have the drums and will go out with absolutely everything, but no playing today.

“The reins are attached through my stirrups which I have my legs in and because I usually have sticks in my hand (to beat the drum).

“I have to control the horse with my legs and steer it that way.”

Apollo the Drum Horse will be ridden by Lance Corporal Chris Diggle from The Band of the Household Cavalry in the Queen’s funeral procession (Ella Pickover/PA)

Drum Horses of the Household Cavalry carry the rank of major and as such are senior to all other animals of rank in the army.

Apollo joined the Household Cavalry in 2020.

He is being paraded two years after he enlisted – usually it takes three years for horses to train for this role.

Lance Corporal Diggle said: “Some take longer than others and get on with it really well.

“It’s because of all the kit that they carry and the drums banging, some get through quicker, and some of it’s just a lot slower for them.”

Drum Horses belong to the sovereign and permissions must be sought from the monarch for their tails and mane to be clipped.

The Queen was invited to name Apollo after this year’s Trooping of the Colour, though she deferred the offer to the Silver Stick in Waiting, Colonel Mark Berry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Security service Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. (Ukrainian Security service Press Office via AP)
Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia
(Alamy)
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
(Dave Thompson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen
The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot (James Manning/PA)
Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks