Home News UK & World

Tribute to Queen made using 250 twinkling candles

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 10.01am Updated: September 19 2022, 11.05am
An image of the candles tribute taken using a drone (Knoll Residents Association/PA)
An image of the candles tribute taken using a drone (Knoll Residents Association/PA)

A residents association has paid tribute to the Queen through the creation of an “iconic” image of her face using 250 twinkling candles.

In the build up to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, many across the UK have paid their respects to her by creating unique tributes.

The Knoll Residents Association in Orpington, south-east London, created a piece of art which depicts the Queen wearing a crown on Sunday evening at Broxbourne Gardens, which was made using 250 candles.

Candles on grass
Candle tribute for the Queen (Knoll Residents Association/PA)

“We really wanted to organise something that people of all backgrounds and faiths, those who are young and old, could come along to and enjoy and something that people can be actively involved in,” said Stephen Sangster, 40,  chairman of the association.

“By using candles, we were able to create something that was really quite special, and people came out in their hundreds on what was a drizzly, cold evening to pay their respects.”

He said making sure the image was made in the likeness of the “classic postage stamp silhouette of the Queen” was a “technical” task.

Candles on grass with people standing next to it
Candle tribute taking shape (Knoll Residents Association/PA)

“We traced onto paper the silhouette, which we then turned into a scale model, using pieces of ribbon to scale up,” he said.

“We then did a test run a few nights ago in someone’s back garden to make sure it all lined up and we used a drone to help us get everything into place.

“We arrived on the local common late afternoon on Sunday and then laid out all the ribbon, and then at 7.30pm the community started turning up and we asked them to place one candle on the ribbon.”

He added that seeing the tribute take shape was “really quite special” and that the depiction of the Queen on postage stamps and banknotes was chosen because it is a “powerful, iconic” image of her.

“It’s instantly recognisable and I flew a drone up to 400 feet and you could still recognise the image there as well,” he said.

While the candle tribute was being made, the one-minute national silence at 8pm was also observed and a poem which was written by a local resident was read by the association’s treasurer, Carol Bisley.

