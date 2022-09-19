Nation pays its respects to Queen at state funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nation pays its respects to Queen at state funeral

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 11.09am Updated: September 19 2022, 11.33am
The Queen’s coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral (Frank Augstein/PA)
The Queen’s coffin is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Queen’s state funeral has begun with the grieving royal family, world leaders and representatives of the nation among those witnessing history.

A single toll from Big Ben signalled the start of the service at Westminster Abbey, where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066, and where the new monarch was sitting surrounded by the royal family he now leads.

The King, Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex as the coffin of the Queen leaves Westminster Hall for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)
The King, Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex as the coffin of the Queen leaves Westminster Hall for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

King Charles III and his siblings – the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex – had marched behind their mother’s coffin as it travelled the short distance from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state for four days, to the ancient Abbey.

Tens of thousands have filled the capital to pay their last respects just a few hours after the last person had filed past the Queen’s coffin, bringing to a close the symbolic ritual.

Presidents and prime ministers from across the globe filled the Abbey, with US President Joe Biden among the mourners alongside France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Two of the Queen’s great-grandchildren, future king Prince George, aged nine, and his seven-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, joined their parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at the state funeral, after reaching an age where they can participate in the national event.

William had walked behind his grandmother’s coffin with his brother the Duke of Sussex and his cousin Peter Phillips, following in the footsteps of Charles and his siblings.

Westminster Abbey was the venue for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 1947 wedding and now this ancient place of worship was the fitting venue for her funeral.

Among the congregation were all six living former prime ministers – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson – with members of the Cabinet led by the current premier, Liz Truss.

A large number of minor royals were invited including the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband former England rugby star Mike Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their spouses, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Other attendees included a group of Chelsea Pensioners in their red tunics and Knights of the Garter in their velvet cloaks.

A number of people recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic were also invited.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Security service Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. (Ukrainian Security service Press Office via AP)
Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia
(Alamy)
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
(Dave Thompson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen
The Princess Royal will thank members of the armed forces who were involved in the Queen’s funeral during a visit to Portsmouth Naval Base and St Omer Barracks, Aldershot (James Manning/PA)
Anne to thank armed forces personnel for involvement in the Queen’s funeral

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks