Uniforms and medals worn by senior royals

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 11.33am
King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Westminster Hall for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)
King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Westminster Hall for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

The King wore his Royal Navy uniform and his son and heir dressed in RAF colours at the funeral of the Queen in nods to the branches of the armed forces in which they both served.

Both the Duke of Sussex and Duke of York, who also served in the military, were dressed in formal mourning clothes for the state funeral because they are no longer working members of the royal family.

The King, who served in the Navy, wore a Royal Navy no. 1 tailcoat with several decorations and medals.
The King, who served in the Navy, wore a Royal Navy no 1 tailcoat with several decorations and medals (James Manning/PA)

The King

The King wore the Royal Navy No 1 tailcoat with sword, the collar of the Order of the Garter, Order of the Thistle Sash, Order of Merit neck order, Garter Star and Thistle Star.

He also wore full-size medals including the Queen’s Service Order (New Zealand), Coronation Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal, Golden Jubilee Medal, Diamond Jubilee Medal, Platinum Jubilee Medal and a Naval Long Service Good Conduct (LSGC) (three x Additional Service Bars).

The Duke of Sussex and the Earl of Wessex
The Duke of Sussex and the Earl of Wessex (James Manning/PA)

Other medals included Canadian Forces Decoration (three x Additional Service Bars), The New Zealand Commemorative Medal, and The New Zealand Armed Forces Award.

Charles had a six-year military career, mainly flying for the Royal Navy.

Duke of York
The Duke of York (James Manning/PA)

Earl of Wessex

The Earl of Wessex wore the Blues Uniform with the rank of Honorary Royal Colonel of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, with the Garter Star and Sash and the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) star.

He also wore Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee Medals, the New Zealand Medal and the Canadian Forces Medal.

Prince Edward did not serve in the military but spent a short time as a Royal Marines officer cadet after leaving university in the 1980s.

The Prince of Wales, who had a seven year military career including as a search and rescue pilot, wore an RAF uniform.
The Prince of Wales, who had a seven year military career including as a search and rescue pilot, wore an RAF uniform (James Manning/PA)

The Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales wore the RAF No 1 uniform with the Garter Sash with RAF Pilot Wings and the Garter Star Chest Order.

He also wore the Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee Medals.

William spent seven years in the military, including more than three years as a search and rescue pilot.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Princess Royal holds a number of military titles and honours (James Manning/PA)

The Princess Royal

The Princess Royal wore a Royal Navy full ceremonial uniform in the rank of Admiral.

She wore full-size medals including the Queen’s Service Order, Coronation Medal, the Silver, Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals, Long Service and Good Conduct Medal (Royal Navy), Canadian Forces Decoration, Order of St John Service Medal and New Zealand 1990 Medal.

Anne wore a decoration of a thistle sash and thistle star, as well as the Most Noble Order of the Garter (Garter Star), the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle (Star), and the Royal Victorian Order (Knight Grand Cross).

She did not serve in the military but holds a number of honours and titles.

