William and Harry side by side on Queen’s final journey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Although the Duke of Sussex has stepped back from royal duties, he took his place alongside his brother the Prince of Wales for the ceremonies of the Queen’s state funeral.

William, in his RAF No1 uniform, and Harry, in formal funeral wear and medals, marched slowly behind their father, the King, as the Queen’s coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, at the heart of the Palace of Westminster, where she had been lying in state.

Their cousin Peter Phillips, the Queen’s eldest grandchild and son of the Princess Royal, had walked beside the brothers to the abbey.

The royal family entering the abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

As the procession came to a halt after its short journey around Parliament Square, the Prince of Wales saluted, while his brother bowed his head, as the coffin was lifted from the gun carriage.

Once inside, the Princess of Wales, with her two older children George and Charlotte, and the Duchess of Sussex, both wearing wide-brimmed black hats and with solemn expressions, joined the procession behind the coffin to the nave.

After some controversy about Harry and Meghan holding hands as they left Westminster Hall following the short service at the beginning of the Queen’s lying in state, the couple walked side by side, but not holding hands.

Harry and Meghan sat behind the King and Queen Consort (Gareth Fuller/PA)

They were seated directly behind the King and Queen Consort, facing the coffin, while William and Kate – for whom the abbey holds happier memories as the place of their wedding more than a decade ago – were across the aisle with their two children.

After the funeral ended with a rendition of the national anthem, the brothers joined the huge procession escorting the Queen on the beginning of her final journey, marching once again with sombre expressions behind the gun carriage as their wives followed behind in slowly-driven cars.

William saluted the Cenotaph, while Harry bowed his head as they passed the memorial to Britain’s war dead.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George, the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and the Countess of Wessex (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Later, on arrival in Windsor, William and Harry walked next to each other as they followed the coffin into St George’s Chapel.

No words were exchanged in front of the TV cameras.

Once inside the chapel, William and Kate stood aside so that Harry and Meghan could enter a front pew.

Princess Charlotte then sat next to her uncle Harry on one side and her mother on the other.

Next to Kate was Prince George, followed by his father William.

Keen observers noticed that Harry and Princess Charlotte shared a moment during the service at St George’s Chapel.

Princess Charlotte was seen adjusting her hat before looking over at her uncle.

Harry then briefly looked up and caught her eye and smiled at the princess.