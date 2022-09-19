Thousands wait for hours to catch glimpse of Queen’s coffin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thousands wait for hours to catch glimpse of Queen’s coffin

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 2.01pm
Crowds listen to the service on Horse Guards Avenue during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.
Crowds listen to the service on Horse Guards Avenue during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Thousands of people stood for hours or made makeshift camps in order to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s funeral procession.

Enduring chilly temperatures and some rain showers, well-wishers came together to say a final goodbye to their late monarch.

Many carried camping chairs or set out blankets while others draped themselves in the Union flag.

The crowd was at least 30 deep in parts of central London and large numbers gathered in Hyde Park, where the funeral service was shown on big screens.

In Windsor, thousands more gathered on the Long Walk – the route the coffin will go on its way to Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the public on The Mall, central London, wait for the coffin procession after the state funeral (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The state hearse will slowly make its way past them before it enters the grounds for a committal service and private burial.

One woman, Marion King, celebrated her 59th birthday on Monday after camping on Horse Guards Road in London for two days.

She and sister Carol Argent, both from Ashford in Kent, set up camp on Saturday night.

Ms King said: “We’ve been here since Saturday evening at 9pm to find the spot and for the atmosphere.

“We’ve been doing this since the age of 10. I used to be a girl guide. We brought a gas stove, tea, coffee and three bottles of wine which have already run out.

“But there’s a Tesco over the road so we’ll go there soon.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of the Queen (Ian West/PA)

“We’ve met loads of nice people: Kiwis, South Africans and Canadians.

“We have all made a WhatsApp group and will meet again for the coronation.

“First our group was just from the UK, now we have the whole Commonwealth around us.”

Elsewhere, a pearly king and queen expressed their heartbreak at potentially missing the funeral after public viewing areas in central London became full on Monday morning.

Jimmy Jukes, 67, pearly king of the London boroughs of Camberwell and Bermondsey, said he would be “devastated” if he could not see the procession.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the public in The Mall, central London, ahead of the state funeral (Mike Egerton/PA) 

Mr Jukes, who was given an MBE for charity work by the Queen in 2015, added: “We just wanted to pay our final respects to her.”

Michelle Thorpe, 55, pearly queen of Southwark, added: “Considering the Queen loved the pearlies, it’s especially tough.”

One Metropolitan Police officer came straight from his shift to be with his family for the funeral procession.

Darren O’Brien, 53, who is part of the Met’s parliamentary diplomatic and protection group, said it was “surreal” to be on shift at Westminster Hall between 1.30am and 2am on Monday for the Queen’s lying in state.

“You’re overcome by what you see,” he said, adding that people “pass you and the next minute they are crying”.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the military in the ceremonial procession following the Queen’s state funeral (Peter Byrne/PA) 

Mr O’Brien, from Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, who served in the Army for over five years and participated in 18 Trooping the Colour events, said being at the hall gave him a “much closer attachment” to the funeral.

Speaking at Constitution Hill, he added that it was “the right thing to come down and pay my respects”.

He said he wanted his daughters Sophie, 11, and Hollie, nine, to be at the Queen’s funeral and learn from her as a “good role model”.

Meanwhile, near Westminster Abbey, Hermione Lovel, from Newcastle upon Tyne, waited patiently with her husband.

Mrs Lovel said coming here was about “respect for the Queen and to say goodbye”.

She added: “She’s been on the throne since I was five. I was very excited at the time of the coronation, I didn’t come to London, I was watching on a very small television, I remember it very clearly.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the public, one of them holding a Paddington Bear toy, outside Buckingham Palace watching the funeral procession (Christophe Ena/PA)

“She’s been a great constant support, I think, to the whole nation and indeed to the Commonwealth and the world.”

For some well-wishers, their journeys began at 2am as they travelled to London to watch the funeral.

Christine Birch, 61, her husband Stephen Birch, 58, and friend Margaret Frost, 68, left Bakewell, Derbyshire, in the early hours of Monday to pay their respects to the late monarch from Constitution Hill.

An emotional Mrs Birch said: “It’s strange to come down to London for something so sad, because normally we come to all the celebrations.

“It’s going to be very emotional for everyone.

“I think it’s very important that the whole country has come together for this.

“The least we could all do is to make an effort to pay our respects.

“She’s given her entire life for all of us.”

Piles of flowers can be seen at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes to the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)

As the funeral procession moved past the Cabinet War Rooms, the Cenotaph and Downing Street, there was a hush from the crowd in Whitehall.

Some emerged from balconies and windows, clad in black, while those on the street craned their necks and clutched cameras as they awaited the chance to say goodbye to the monarch.

Elsewhere in the UK, around 200 people watched the service in silence on a big screen outside Sheffield Cathedral – many bringing camping chairs.

About the same number watched the ceremony inside the cathedral itself, sheltering from the intermittent drizzle.

Some of those attending laid flowers against the walls of the church and signed the book of condolence.

Those inside filed in past a Paddington Bear and a cup of tea on a table next to a picture of the Queen, with a sign saying “thank you ma’am for everything”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the public set up chairs next to barriers on the procession route along the Long Walk in Windsor, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In Manchester, despite the rain, some people gathered in Cathedral Gardens to watch the ceremony on a big screen.

Rebecah Watson, 38, from Manchester, was joined by her mother Penny Stanworth, 69.

Ms Watson said: “We just wanted to experience it with other people and not be sat at home on our own.

“We’re going to have to deal with the rain, if people have been in a queue for 14 hours I think we can cope with this.”

Paul Harrison-Rooke, 62, from Hyde, Greater Manchester, was also watching the funeral with wife Jane Harrison-Rooke, 59, at Manchester Cathedral.

He said he had previously been to one of the Queen’s garden parties.

He said: “You couldn’t meet a nicer person who did a lot of work for everybody of all denominations, disabilities, everything.

“She was definitely an exceptional person.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
A member of the public standing next to a cardboard cut-out of the Queen in Windsor, Berkshire (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects.

Among those watching the funeral on the big screen was Austrian student Emilia Wolfbauer, who said she had “goosebumps” when she saw how many people had gathered to watch.

“It was really touching and very sad,” she added.

Several hundred people also gathered outside Belfast City Hall, some on blankets or folding chairs.

Some people wept quietly as the service drew to a close and God Save The King was played.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

This image made from a video, shows rescuers in shallow waters with whales near Strahan, Australia Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Security service Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. (Ukrainian Security service Press Office via AP)
Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia
(Alamy)
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
(Katie Dickinson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks