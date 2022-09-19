Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to 9.4 billion euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Volkswagen sets Porsche IPO at up to 9.4 billion euros

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 2.31pm
Volkswagen has launched a major push into electric vehicles (Jens Meyer/AP)
Volkswagen has launched a major push into electric vehicles (Jens Meyer/AP)

Volkswagen has set the price range for the multibillion-euro sale of a minority stake in luxury brand Porsche as it prepares an initial public offering to fund VW’s investments in new technologies and businesses including electric cars, software and services.

The German car maker said it aims for a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange on September 29 after it places up to 25% of non-voting preferred shares in Porsche AG, maker of the 911 sports car and Cayenne SUV, with investors.

The Qatar Investment Authority has committed to acquire 4.99%, with smaller stakes going to Norges Bank Investment, T. Rowe Price and ADQ.

The price range per preferred share was set at 76.50 euros (£67.15) to 82.50 (£72.44) euros, which translates to 8.71 billion (£7.65bn) to 9.39 billion euros (£8.24bn).

Porsche’s share capital has been split into 50% preferred and 50% ordinary shares, so that the IPO stake represents 12.5% of the company.

The deal also includes the sale of 25% plus one share of ordinary shares at a 7.5% premium to Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Volkswagen’s controlling shareholder representing the Porsche and Piech families.

Under the maximum price, the total reaped by the sale of both preferred and ordinary shares would be 19.5 billion euros (£17.1bn), 49% of which would be paid out as a dividend to shareholders while the rest would be available for the company’s investment objectives.

Volkswagen has launched a major push into electric vehicles and says future profits will increasingly come from investments in electric cars, software and services as traditional internal combustion cars take a smaller share of the market.

The car maker says the deal will give Porsche more “entrepreneurial autonomy” but that it will continue to fully include Porsche in its financial statements.

VW added that existing industrial cooperation between Volkswagen and Porsche would be “comprehensively continued”.

