Former PMs united in grief at Queen's funeral By Press Association September 19 2022, 2.39pm (left to right, from front) Former prime ministers Sir John Major and his wife Lady Norma Major, Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah Brown, David Cameron and his wife Samanatha Cameron, arriving at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) The Queen's former prime ministers were among the mourners at the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major and their spouses were seated together for the service. Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, Theresa May and her husband Sir Philip, David Cameron and his wife Samantha, Gordon Brown and his wife Sarah, Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie and Sir John Major and his wife Norma attended the Queen's funeral (Ben Stansall/PA) Cherie Blair was seen chatting to Mr Brown, who was seated next to her, despite the bitter feuding of the New Labour era. During Sir Tony's final conference as Labour leader in 2006, his wife was reported to have called Mr Brown – then the chancellor with designs on the premiership – a liar, something she denied. Cherie Blair chats to Gordon Brown in Westminster Abbey (Gareth Fuller/PA) In his own speech following the row, Sir Tony thanked his wife for her support over the years, adding: "I mean, I don't have to worry about her running off with the bloke next door."