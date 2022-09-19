Buckingham Palace staff line up outside gates to pay respects to Queen By Press Association September 19 2022, 3.35pm Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects (Carl Court/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dozens of members of staff gathered outside Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the Queen they served on her final journey. Palace employees filed out of the royal residence and lined up outside its gates to pay tribute to the late Queen following her state funeral on Monday morning. As Big Ben tolled, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin made its final journey through London.From Westminster Abbey, along Horse Guards, down the Mall to Wellington Arch, the Procession included detachments from British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/JYb4BZFeGZ— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022 Her coffin was taken through London from Westminster to Wellington Arch on a gun carriage, before being transferred into the state hearse for the journey to Windsor. When the procession reached Buckingham Palace, employees bowed and curtsied. Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the coffin procession (Carl Court/PA) Many stood with their hands clasped in front of them, with some dressed in black and others wearing uniforms such as chef’s whites with black armbands. There are a variety of roles within the royal household, spanning from HR and finance professionals to curators and chefs. Staff provide support to the royal family, enabling royals to fulfil their duties and serve the nation. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World 32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s What the papers say – September 22 Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen More from The Courier Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare' The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 0 Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he… 0 Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags 0 Editor's Picks We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser Perth woman who had stroke 40 years ago ‘doesn’t know where I would be’ without support group £10m Home Bargains plan for Dunfermline rejected by councillors – here’s why Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags ‘Don’t be fobbed off if you have symptoms’: Bruise on Fife mum’s arm led to devastating lymphoma diagnosis Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation Increasing value of used cars boosts Tayside and Fife dealership Peter Vardy