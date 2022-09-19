Black ribbons and extra hours as councils clean up after funeral and ‘The Queue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Black ribbons and extra hours as councils clean up after funeral and ‘The Queue’

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 4.33pm Updated: September 19 2022, 5.19pm
Onlookers watch as the State Gun Carriage carries the Queen’s coffin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Onlookers watch as the State Gun Carriage carries the Queen’s coffin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The clean-up operation has begun after hundreds of thousands of people flocked to London for the Queen’s lying in state and funeral.

In Westminster, central London, street cleansing vehicles have been dressed in black ribbons and council workers have worn black bows as teams have swung into action to clean up litter and remove sand that had been spread on roads.

And in Southwark, where the queue for the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall began miles away in Southwark Park, council officials said they had completed a full inspection of the line’s route through the borough and cleared any litter.

Southwark Council said that, after a brief pause for the funeral, staff would continue to work with Government officials and the events company involved “to make sure that Southwark Park in particular is fully open and returned to its former splendour”.

In Southwark Park alone, many staff worked 24 extra hours over the four days of the lying in state to keep the green space clean, the council said.

An estimated seven tonnes of additional litter was gathered and removed over the same period.

Catherine Rose, cabinet member for parks, streets and clean air at the council, said: “Southwark has been proud, on behalf of its residents and local government as a whole, to play its role during this historic time in our nation’s history.

“We’ve carried out extra street cleansing and waste collections to keep the queue clean and tidy, and ensure all mourners had a safe and pleasant experience.”

She added: “We know that for thousands of mourners, their memory of Southwark Park is the starting point to their personal journeys of reflection and paying their respects.

“We welcome them to return at any point in the future.”

Westminster City Council said it had deployed additional teams to ensure the areas affected by the funeral were kept clean and presentable and to return central London to normal following a period of mourning.

As a mark of respect, vehicles have been dressed in black ribbons and council workers have worn black bows while on duty, the council said.

Street cleansing vehicles in Parliament Square
The clean-up operation has got under way in Parliament Square (Dominic McGrath/PA)

In the days before the funeral, 25-35 additional people were deployed daily to provide additional cleaning around the Strand, Hyde Park, Marble Arch, Park Lane, Vauxhall Bridge, Marylebone and Mayfair.

Following the funeral, staff are being deployed into affected areas as soon as possible, starting at Parliament Square, with more than 150 people and 19 vehicles in 11 teams to help clear litter and remove the sand on roads, to prepare for central London reopening.

A council spokesperson said: “Westminster City Council is well equipped to deal with the city at full capacity. Preparations have been in place to handle the influx of visitors wishing to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen.

“Our cleansing teams have been working incredibly hard to ensure that our city remains a clean environment for all.

“We will continue to work with partners to ensure that cleansing operations run as smoothly as possible, making visitors and residents feel comfortable.”

Whitehall and Parliament Square remained busy on Monday with sightseers and TV crews, and while workers were steadily removing crowd-control barriers, some of the major roads remained closed.

The clean-up operation was still under way by 5pm, with Parliament Square being scrubbed clean and some workers still sweeping the pavements.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

This image made from a video, shows rescuers in shallow waters with whales near Strahan, Australia Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Security service Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. (Ukrainian Security service Press Office via AP)
Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia
(Alamy)
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
(Katie Dickinson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks