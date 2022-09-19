Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 5.35pm
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy during the procession (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy during the procession (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner.

The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.

Emma the Fell Pony, owned by the Queen for 26 years, was stood on the grass at the side of the Long Walk, on the approach to the castle.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Emma, the monarch’s Fell pony, stands as the procession of the Queen’s coffin makes it way up the Long Walk (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was a moving sight, as the solitary horse stood in a gap between the hundreds of thousands of floral tributes, in the care of the Queen’s trusted stud groom and manager at Windsor Castle, Terry Pendry.

Mr Pendry, in his bowler hat , black jacket and riding boots, bowed his head as the coffin passed.

Behind them were grooms from the Royal Mews at Windsor wearing black armbands in mourning.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Emma, the monarch’s Fell pony, on the Long Walk (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The black pony’s ears twitched and she swished her tail, stomping on the ground twice with one of her front hooves as her owner’s coffin moved past in the state hearse with a military parade.

Mr Pendry once described Emma as “a wonderful servant to Her Majesty” and one of her favourite ever horses.

Elizabeth II was famed for her affection for her dogs and her horses, as well as her passion for horse racing and breeding thoroughbreds.

Muick and Sandy were in the charge of two royal pages, in red frock coats, on Monday and the pair took time to stroke the dogs, as one of the animals laid with its head on the ground.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Queen’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy as they await the Queen’s coffin (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Many of her corgis were direct descendants from Susan, who was given to her as an 18th birthday present from her parents in 1944.

The Queen had fallen in love with her father’s George VI’s dog Dookie, a Pembrokeshire corgi, and wanted one of her own.

Susan was so loved that she accompanied Princess Elizabeth on her honeymoon.

In 2021, the Queen was given two new puppies, one dorgi and one corgi, as a gift by the Duke of York while staying in lockdown at Windsor.

Picture for every year of The Queen’s life
The Queen with her corgis in 1973 (PA)

The puppies kept the delighted monarch entertained while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital and Buckingham Palace and the royals were dealing with the bitter fallout from Megxit and the Sussexes’ Oprah interview.

The Queen named the dorgi Fergus after her uncle who was killed in action during the First World War, and the corgi Muick, pronounced Mick, after Loch Muick on the Balmoral estate.

But the monarch was devastated when five-month-old Fergus died just weeks later, in the aftermath of Philip’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen with her dorgi Candy (Steve Parsons/PA)

He was later replaced with a new corgi puppy, from Andrew and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for her official 95th birthday, who the Queen named Sandy.

The puppies were a constant source of joy for the monarch during lockdown, her dresser Angela Kelly said.

Muick and Sandy have now been rehomed with Andrew.

The Queen also had an elderly dorgi called Candy.

Horses were also her lifelong passion, and her knowledge of breeding and broodlines was almost without equal.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen on Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell Pony, in Windsor Home Park (Steve Parsons/PA)

She acquired her own racing colours in 1949 of scarlet with purple hooped sleeves and black cap, when she and her mother jointly bought the steeplechaser Monaveen.

Her first reported riding lesson took place in the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews in January 1930, when she was just three years old.

She continued riding well into her nineties – always in a headscarf tied under her chin rather than a hard riding hat.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Queen with her racing manager John Warren after her horse, Estimate, won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (Tim Ireland/PA)

Dogs also featured in the funeral ceremony for the Queen’s ancestor Edward VII

He carefully planned his own funeral before he died in 1910 and his military procession featured a unique element.

The King was inseparable from his loyal wire-haired fox terrier Caesar, who followed him everywhere.

Caesar, nicknamed Stinky by courtiers, was inconsolable when the King died and the dog roamed the corridors looking for his master.

Caesar in the funeral procession, along with a the King's rider-less horse
Caesar in King Edward VII’s funeral procession, along with the monarch’s riderless horse (PA)

On the day of the funeral, he achieved widespread fame for trotting behind the King’s coffin alongside a Highland soldier and behind the King’s symbolically riderless horse, his favourite charger.

Caesar was given such a prominent position that he walked ahead of the new King, George V, and foreign heads of state, an act which enraged Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany.

The little dog’s relationship with the King is acknowledged on Edward VII’s tomb in St George’s Chapel Windsor, where Caesar is immortalised in stone, curled up at his master’s feet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

This image made from a video, shows rescuers in shallow waters with whales near Strahan, Australia Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Security service Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. (Ukrainian Security service Press Office via AP)
Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia
(Alamy)
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
(Katie Dickinson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks