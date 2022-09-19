Mourners in Windsor say Queen’s coffin procession marks ‘end of an era’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mourners in Windsor say Queen’s coffin procession marks ‘end of an era’

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 5.43pm Updated: September 19 2022, 6.13pm
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mourners in Windsor have said witnessing the final procession of the Queen’s coffin was “very moving” and marked not just the finale of the mourning period but “the end of an era”.

Thousands of people fell silent, held their phones aloft and waved Union Jack flags as the state hearse carrying the Queen passed along the Long Walk towards St George’s Chapel in the Berkshire town.

The crowd was so dense that those at the back could view the hearse only through their phones held high on selfie sticks.

Children sat on their parents’ shoulders and waves of applause rippled through the crowd after the procession had passed them by.

Kirsty Jones, 44, said seeing the last part of the public journey “really felt final” while her husband David, 50, said it marked “the end of an era”.

Clad with union flags and a toy Paddington bear, the couple had stayed overnight in a nearby hotel with their children, Amelia, 11, Hadley, nine, and Hattie, seven, after paying their respects in their home town of Sandringham, Norfolk.

Ms Jones, a former nurse, told PA: “It was very moving, it made it real.

“You do see more when you watch it on the television from home, but I wanted the children to actually be part of it and feel the sadness and the grief that everyone is feeling.”

Mr Jones added: “It’s about making memories – somebody said on the television this morning that it marks the end of the post-war era – and it does feel like the end of an era.”

Retired teacher Susan Luppetti, 72, who came from her home in Somerset for the funeral, said: “I did not expect it to be so emotional when it went past.

“It is the end of an era.

“What surprised me is how everyone went silent. It felt very personal and it did not feel like a state funeral at all.

“The silence was wonderful and to see that level of respect was quite amazing.”

Ray Bennett, 53, from Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, had a front row view on the Long Walk with his wife Anita, 49, and daughter Connie, nine, after arriving at 6.30am to secure the spot.

Mr Bennett, an aircraft repairman, told PA: “It was very moving, it hit me more than I expected – especially when the crowd went quiet.”

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, stands as the Queen’s coffin arrives at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ms Bennett, said it was their young daughter who requested that they went because she “wanted to be part of history”.

Malcolm Caudren, who served for 22 years in the RAF, said it was an “honour” to come down to Windsor to pay his respects to the Queen.

Mr Caudren, 57, from Buckinghamshire, left the forces as a corporal and recalled seeing her during the Guard of Honour ceremony in the 1980s.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the public line the route in Windsor ahead of the procession for the coffin of the Queen (Stuart C Wilson/PA)

Speaking at the Long Walk, he said: “It’s an honour.

“She was ultimately our boss that we loved and respected, which is why lots of guys around here have their medals on.”

He said the past couple of weeks had been “emotional” for his former comrades, adding: “It is almost like losing a member of your family as when you’re in the forces you are in the family.

“The Queen and all the royal family make us feel a part of that as well.”

Jennifer Bryant said she wanted to come to the Long Walk to say goodbye to the Queen, because the last time she had seen her in person was there 42 years ago.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of the Queen travels down the Long Walk at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Bryant, 73, from Reading, recalled the “amazing experience” of seeing the Queen leaving for Royal Ascot in 1980, and how the Queen had waved to her and her three-year-old daughter.

She said she felt emotional as the thousands of mourners in Windsor fell quiet for the two-minute silence.

Ms Bryant added that, for her, the Queen represented “stability and reliability”.

Gideon Rutherford said he wanted to take his three children to Windsor to be a part of the historic day, as he feels they will “remember it for the rest of their lives”.

Speaking from the Long Walk, Mr Rutherford, from Hampshire, said: “It’ll be a long time before we experience anything like this again in our lives, so it’s a moment in our country’s history and it’s important to experience it.”

His children, Edward, 11, and nine-year-old twins Theadora and Honor, attend Cheam preparatory school in Headley, Hampshire, where the King and his late father the Duke of Edinburgh studied.

Theadora and Honor said it felt “very special” to attend the same school as the King and they felt it was “very important” to be at Windsor for the Queen’s funeral as she “did a lot for our country”.

Artist Charles Minty, 41, from near Bath, said he arrived on the Long Walk in Windsor on Sunday, got a spot at the front by the barriers and had been painting ever since.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
People wait along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle for the coffin to arrive (Alastair Grant/PA)

Mr Minty, who was named after the King, having being born on the wedding day of the then Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer, had finished a portrait of the Queen and had started working on a painting of Windsor Castle from the perspective of the crowds.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “I finished the portrait as it is a tribute to the Queen and wanted to express how I feel through my art.

“I enjoy the energy I get from people who watch me paint, so as such a big event it is a way I can use my talent to express gratitude to Her Majesty.”

He added: “I’ve felt very emotional this morning. I was in tears, it was so moving, the atmosphere, the beautiful music playing.”

He added that he is “super tired” after having no sleep for two days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

This image made from a video, shows rescuers in shallow waters with whales near Strahan, Australia Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Security service Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. (Ukrainian Security service Press Office via AP)
Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia
(Alamy)
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
(Katie Dickinson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks