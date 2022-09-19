Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

By Press Association
September 19 2022, 5.55pm
The Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”.

The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest members of the royal family to follow the Queen’s coffin through Westminster Abbey.

They also attended the committal service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle later in the afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Members of the royal family followed the Queen’s coffin into the Abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

At Westminster Abbey, George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked behind the Queen’s coffin as part of a solemn procession before hundreds of guests in the gothic church and watched from afar by a huge international TV audience.

As the young royals followed their great grandmother’s coffin, flanked by their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Charlotte held her hands clasped in front of her, while George had his arms by his side.

The foursome walked a little behind the King, Charles, and Camilla, Queen Consort, and ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte during the funeral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The young royals had arrived earlier in a car with Camilla and their mother, Kate.

George was dressed in a dark navy suit and black tie, while Charlotte wore a black coat dress with pleats at the back and a small silver horseshoe pinned on the front, black tights and a hat with a ribbon tied at the back.

Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales could be seen holding Charlotte’s hand, and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

The children arrived with their mother and the Duchess of Sussex (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The children arrived with their mother, the Countess of Wessex and Duchess of Sussex (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Throughout the service, the children could be seen studying their order of service at various points, with Charlotte looking around from under the brim of her hat while the mourners sang The Lord’s My Shepherd.

And her brother George was seen singing The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended as he stood between his parents.

At one point, Kate could be seen comforting her son with a hand on his knee.

At the end of the service, George followed closely behind his father, while Kate put a guiding hand on the back of her daughter, as the foursome got up from their seats and stood behind the coffin.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the funeral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

As they filed slowly out of the Abbey both children looked down at times.

They later stood with their mother Kate, Meghan, Camilla and the Countess of Wessex, watching as the Queen’s coffin began its final journey from Westminster.

When the coffin reached Wellington Arch, it was transferred to the state hearse to be driven to Windsor, with senior royals watching at the side.

Charlotte clasped her mother’s hand and chatted briefly with her elder brother, gesturing at the coffin as it was carefully lifted off the gun carriage metres away.

Prince George and the Princess of Wales, travel in a car behind the Queen's coffin to Wellington Arch (Tim Goode/PA)
Prince George and the Princess of Wales, travel in a car behind the Queen’s coffin to Wellington Arch (Tim Goode/PA)

At the committal service in Windsor, TV cameras gave only a few glances of the siblings, who remained impeccably behaved despite their young age.

Charlotte was seen exchanging a few words with the Dean of Windsor as the family left the chapel and was ushered to a waiting car.

The prince and princess’ four-year-old brother, Prince Louis, was not present.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

This image made from a video, shows rescuers in shallow waters with whales near Strahan, Australia Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. A day after 230 whales were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia’s island state of Tasmania, only 35 were still alive despite rescue efforts that were to continue Thursday. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded on Australian coast
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Security service Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, hold the Ukrainian flag close to Chernihiv, Ukraine, late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that culminated months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. (Ukrainian Security service Press Office via AP)
Ukraine swaps Putin ally for scores of Mariupol defenders held by Russia
(Alamy)
Watching television with a young child can boost their development – study
(Katie Dickinson/PA)
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
Stained glass effect flowers (Tapestry Care UK/Toni Peers/PA)
Art sessions create ‘cheeky banter’ and community among those with dementia
Cambodia’s UN-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal has rejected the genocide conviction appeal by the communist group’s last surviving leader in what is expected to be the special court’s final session (Nhet Sok Heng/Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AP)
Tribunal rejects last surviving Khmer Rouge leader’s appeal in final session
Daryl Hewlett, Nadine Brower, her father Eddie and her sons Blake, 16 and Zaine, 13 (Nadine Brower/PA)
Woman to tackle London Marathon again to raise funds for Barnardo’s
What the papers say – September 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 22
The Union Jack was set on fire as Australia marked a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Baker/AP)
Union flag set on fire while Australia marks national day of mourning for Queen

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks